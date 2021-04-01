Mushrooms need to produce the right humidity, carbon dioxide levels, temperature, and lighting. To achieve this, mushroom parts use fans, humidifiers, heaters, and walls that can block moisture. In order to produce high-quality mushrooms on a regular basis, growers need a mushroom fruiting chamber to provide favourable conditions for growth.

At the end of this article, you will know what a mushroom fruiting chamber is and its purpose. You’ll also learn about the best conditions for growing mushrooms in fruiting chambers.

What is the mushroom fruiting chamber? What is its purpose?

The mushroom fruiting chamber is a conservation area that many manufacturers use to mimic the environment and the naturally growing environment to help the mushrooms grow well.

The fruit chamber creates specific conditions for the mushroom, thus initiating the production of natural mushrooms.

Different mushrooms have different requirements. Therefore, the mushroom fruiting chamber’s design and characteristics depend on the type of mushroom you are trying to grow.

Conditions for growing the fruits of mushrooms in Fruiting Chamber

Four main criteria must be controlled in the mushroom fruiting chamber to produce consistent mushrooms.

Low carbon dioxide content

Mushroom sponges require high levels of carbon dioxide (carbon dioxide) when forming on the ground. Therefore, it is essential to pack airbags and containers to prevent contamination.

However, the mushroom requires low levels of carbon dioxide in the air after they bear fruit.

The mushroom inhales oxygen and releases carbon dioxide. In this way, they are closer to animals than plants!

It is recommended that the carbon dioxide level be less than 800 parts per million (million units). You can measure carbon dioxide levels with a relatively inexpensive meter.

Humidity

Mushrooms love to grow in damp places. It can grow throughout the year. However, in nature, most mushrooms breed on cold and rainy days during the harvest season. They usually begin to live under a pile of wet leaves.

Mushrooms consist of 92% water. If you want to create a comfortable environment for them to grow, it is recommended to maintain at least 80% humidity in the fruiting chamber. It helps prevent the fungus from drying out.

Lightning

The mushroom needs some light to indicate that it is time to grow. Mushrooms do not use photosynthesis like other plants but grow towards the sun.

But it would be best if you find the right balance. Mushrooms need only a little light. If the light is too heavy, it can weaken the mushroom and hinder its growth.

Temperature

Like plants and animals, mushrooms have a certain temperature at which they can reproduce—mushrooms like very cold temperatures. The temperature requirements for mushroom parts vary slightly from one species to another. However, it is a safe range from 60 to 65 ° F (15.5 ° C to 18 ° C).

Some mushrooms, such as oysters and shiitake mushrooms, are particularly dense and can grow at high temperatures. It can bear fruit when it reaches 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Fahrenheit) on a snowy day outdoors or in summer. Therefore, if the mushroom fruiting chamber is slightly warmer than the area mentioned above, the mushroom can grow well.

Mushrooms grow rapidly in high temperatures but also increase the risk of contamination. When the temperature is low, the mushrooms are a little slower, but they generally produce larger mushrooms.

Conclusion

Conclusion

We hope that the above discussion will help you to understand which will be the perfect growing condition for mushrooms.