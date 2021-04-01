Your academic choices have a significant impact on your ability to pursue your ideal career. From the time you start high school, you can complete coursework that will equip you with the skills and credentials you need to work in your chosen field.

Whether you want to attend college in Las Vegas, NV, or plan to graduate from an Ohio university, your academic choices will play a key role in determining whether you qualify for your dream job.

Finding the right programs to take doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Fortunately, you can use some great resources to help you find the right academic path to prepare for your future career.

Guidance Counselors

Your guidance counselor can help you determine which courses you should take during high school. One of the factors they’ll consider is your chosen career path.

Many high schools offer career and technology programs designed to equip graduates with the skills needed to enter the workforce.

Whether you’re interested in becoming a cosmetologist, a cybersecurity expert, or a heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, you can jumpstart your education by applying to an appropriate program in your high school career and tech center.

You may also need to take specific courses to qualify for admission to an undergraduate degree, diploma, or certificate program. Your guidance counselor can help you identify the admission requirements for a suitable postsecondary program that offers the training you need for your career.

Guidance counselors can also offer insight into your long-term academic plans.

For example, if you plan to attend business school and intend to earn a bachelor’s degree and a master of business administration (MBA) degree, your guidance counselor can help you identify graduate MBA programs you may want to consider.

You can compare in-person programs with online MBA programs to determine the number of credit hours you need to complete, admission prerequisites, and tuition costs.

Search Online

Google “Ohio online MBA programs” to learn about online MBA program options in Ohio. Reputable academic institutions, such as the University of Cincinnati, offer online MBA programs. One of the advantages of registering for an online program is that you don’t have to move from home and incur relocation costs while you study.

An MBS will equip you to pursue several careers. Marketing managers, financial managers, business operations managers, business development managers, supply chain managers, and database administrators all need or benefit from earning an MBA. You may also opt to earn an MBA if you’re interested in entrepreneurship opportunities.

When you review in-person and online MBA programs, it’s important to confirm the coursework is suitable for your areas of interest, the academic institution is accredited, and the tuition costs. You’ll also want to review the admission requirements and how program applicants are chosen to ensure you qualify.

You can also access college rankings from the annual U.S. News report. U.S. News ranks undergraduate degree programs, grad schools, online colleges, and post-secondary institutions worldwide. Their ranking system can help you identify the most reputable academic institutions that meet accreditation council requirements and have a great reputation in your career field.

Recommendations from Professionals

You can talk to people who work in your chosen field and ask for program recommendations or talk to human resource management professionals about their hiring requirements. This can help you identify suitable programs that will equip you for your career.

For example, you might discuss academic options with your teacher if you plan to pursue a career in education. If you want to work in the beauty industry as a cosmetologist, you can ask cosmetologists to recommend cosmetology classes in Las Vegas. Use their recommendations to identify a suitable program that offers the cosmetology coursework you need to enter your career field.

Choosing the right academic path can begin in high school. Your guidance counselor can help you identify prerequisites you’ll need to qualify for admission into a suitable certificate, diploma, or degree program. You’ll also benefit from performing online searches, reading school rankings from reputable sources, and talking to professionals about suitable programs that will equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to pursue your career.