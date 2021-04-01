Preparing against a natural disaster requires the right emergency kit ready to go as soon as you need it. Here we talk about the main items to include in your natural disaster preparation kit so that you can be safe if and when natural disasters strike.

Create a Storm Kit

When heavy storms hit, power outages follow. Having a basic storm kit will help your family get through electricity outages. In your kit, be sure to include a whistle, batteries, flashlights, three days’ worth of water, which looks like a gallon per day for each family member, and three days of food, which looks like three hearty meals per family member. You might also include blankets and garbage bags.

A Quality Generator

Be sure to include gas management as part of your power outage preparation. You will need to know how long to run your generator for, over short periods, and how to rely on refrigeration during these outages. A generator that is a 5500-watt generator can take about eight hours of use with 5 gallons of gasoline in place. You can base your generator usage around this guideline.

Purchase a Weather Radio

Go old school and get a hand-crank type so that you can hear what’s going on regardless of whether you have batteries or not. Having a weather radio will allow you to hear disaster recovery efforts from wherever you are. You want to purchase one with a public alert feature to receive updates on recovery efforts.

Stock Up on mre Meals

In addition to your pantry items, you should also stock up on meals-ready- to-eat so that you can have food to eat with longer shelf lives. The mres include ready-to-eat meals that contain high fat and high-calorie contents to keep you satiated during emergencies. They have a 3 to 5-year shelf life and can be consumed for up to 21 days consecutively.

Many of the foods are based on traditional family dinners like lasagna and chicken and rice. You can check out MRE in Canada for additional options with potentially faster delivery times than suppliers in the US, given our current situation regarding delivery wait times due to the pandemic.

Write Down Shut-off Locations

Whenever a natural disaster is forecasted, you will want to be aware of where your water, gas, and electricity shut-offs are located so that you can turn off these things when you are instructed to by your local officials. Keep this written information in your kit so that you have it when you need it.

File your Important Documents

Within your natural disaster kit, you should have a box that contains all of your home insurance documents. In the event of a natural disaster, you will need this information for proof of claims and to determine whether your policy will cover any damages.

A First Aid Kit

Include a small first aid kit that includes bandages, ointment, alcohol or witch hazel, and cotton pads. You might choose to include travel-size tissues, hand sanitizer, and disposable face masks as well, given the current times.

Remember to include antibiotic ointment, lotion, over-the-counter pain relievers like Tylenol, aspirin, hydrocortisone cream, and any prescription medications your family will need.

Manual Can Opener

To eat your pantry food, be sure to have a manual can opener with you so that you can crack open all of your items.

For your natural disaster food kit, you’ll want to include pantry items like canned tuna, olives, dry pasta, canned salmon, canned chicken, healthy oils like olive oil and coconut oil, salt, pepper, canned veggies, box screens, mixed nuts, and condiments.

Be sure to purchase waterproof containers as well so that you can store any leftovers. If you’re fortunate enough to get an advanced morning, be sure to freeze the items you won’t use right away, such as milk, meat, and poultry. You will also want to purchase a cooler that is stocked with ice in case your power is out for a significant period.

Smart Survival tools

Other tools to have at your disposal include a quality pocket knife, matches, or butane lighter. You can also purchase a basic tool kit; it should come with things like hammers, wrenches, screwdrivers, and flashlights for any necessary repairs while you are enduring a crisis. You should also buy rope so you can tie down supplies.

Purchase a Fire Extinguisher

Get a fire extinguisher so that you can protect your family and your home if fires creep up during an emergency. In the case of any damage to your home, purchase some tarp to cover broken windows so that you can protect yourself and your family.

Cell Phone and Chargers

It will be essential to have a working cell phone with chargers or solar chargers available if you have reception. You can also include an inverter.

Basic Hygiene Items

You’ll also want to include personal care items so that you can stay hygienic as the crisis continues. Be sure to stock up on toilet paper, feminine products, mouthwash, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. Only gather the basic essentials you’ll need to stay clean, as to not take up space in your emergency kit with unnecessary items like makeup products.

Baby and Child Items

If you have a baby at home, make sure to stock up on baby formula and keep this in your emergency kit. Likewise, you’ll need to include other baby feeding supplies like baby food, spoons, and bottles. Remember to pack hygienic items like diapers and wipes as well to keep your baby clean. If you have the space for it, consider packing one or two games or stuffed animals to keep your baby or children occupied during any crisis.

If you’re faced with natural disasters, these are the items you want to include in your emergency food and preparation kit. You can never be too prepared for when disaster strikes, so take this list seriously and stock up accordingly.