Pat Sajak is one of the most recognizable faces on American television, having hosted the popular game show Wheel of Fortune since 1981. But how tall is he really? And does his height affect his performance on the show? Here’s everything you need to know about Pat Sajak’s height and how it compares to other celebrities.

Pat Sajak’s Height: 5 Feet 10 Inches

According to various sources, Pat Sajak has a height of **5 feet and 10 inches** (178 cm) . This makes him slightly above the average height for American men, which is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sajak was born on October 26, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from Farragut High School in 1964. He then attended Columbia College Chicago while working as a desk clerk at the Palmer House hotel. He served in the U.S. Army as a disc jockey during the Vietnam War for American Forces Vietnam Network.

How Pat Sajak’s Height Affects Wheel of Fortune

You may have noticed that Pat Sajak doesn’t seem to tower over his co-host Vanna White or the contestants on Wheel of Fortune. That’s because the show uses risers to make everyone appear roughly the same height on camera. Vanna White is about 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall, but her heels make up the difference. The contestants are also placed on platforms that adjust to their height.

In a 2015 interview with WLKY, Pat Sajak explained why the show uses this technique:

> When the show first started, we would put shorter players on boxes, but problem is I would walk next to a great-grandmother on the show and I would walk next to her and people thought I was a jockey so now we are on risers and when they go up, I go up and we stay about the same size. But it got ingrained in people that I was about 4 feet 3.

So, you don’t have to be the same height as Pat Sajak to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, but you do have to be very lucky. According to the show’s website, over a million people applied to be on the show in 2019, but only 10,000 got auditions and only 600 made it to the stage. That’s a success rate of only 0.06%.

How Pat Sajak’s Height Compares to Other Celebrities

Pat Sajak may not be the tallest celebrity out there, but he’s not the shortest either. Here are some famous people who are taller or shorter than him:

– Tom Cruise: The Mission Impossible star is famously shorter than most of his co-stars, standing at only 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall.

– Dwayne Johnson: The former wrestler and action hero is one of the tallest celebrities in Hollywood, towering at 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) tall.

– Ellen DeGeneres: The comedian and talk show host is slightly shorter than Pat Sajak, measuring at 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) tall.

– Oprah Winfrey: The media mogul and philanthropist is also slightly shorter than Pat Sajak, standing at 5 feet 6 inches (169 cm) tall.

– Barack Obama: The former president of the United States is taller than Pat Sajak, reaching 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall.

– Taylor Swift: The pop star and songwriter is also taller than Pat Sajak, standing at 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall.

Conclusion

Pat Sajak is a well-known television personality and game show host who has a height of 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm). His height doesn’t affect his performance on Wheel of Fortune, as the show uses risers to make everyone look similar on camera. He is taller than some celebrities like Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, but shorter than others like Dwayne Johnson and Taylor Swift.

: How Tall is Pat Sajak? What Did He Openly and Honestly Discuss About …

: ‘Wheel of Fortune: How Tall is Pat Sajak? – Outsider

: Pat Sajak – Wikipedia

: Pat Sajak Bio, Net Worth, Age, Height, Salary, Wiki [Updated 2022]

: Pat Sajak Height: How Tall Is Pat Sajak? – Vim Buzz

: Average Height for Men in U.S. and internationally. How to Measure & More

: Pat Sajak – Biography – IMDb

: How to Become a Contestant on Wheel of Fortune