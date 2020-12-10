The PDF file format is widely used in the business world. Official documents are mostly saved as PDF files. It is formal and appealing to the eyes, and it preserves the authenticity of the documents. PDF files are also easy to manage. It has small sizes and can be shared smoothly online, which is why it is highly recommended to submit documents online in PDF form. A word format is only advisable if you want the other person to edit the document.

What is GogoPDF

GogoPDF is an online suite for PDF file formats. It can perform over 20 various tasks. For example, it can convert Word, Excel, and pictures to PDF and vice versa. The most popular task in GogoPDF is converting Word to PDF. You may be wondering how to convert Word to PDF. There is no need for you to install software on your device. Everything will be done online on their cloud servers.

GogoPDF can also merge, split, and compress PDF files. It can combine separate PDF files and reduce their size. GogoPDF also has tools you can utilize for confidential and official business documents. You can protect your files with passwords and set accessibility restrictions. You can also sign your documents electronically using the e-Sign tool.

Features of GogoPDF Word to PDF Conversion Tool

Fast way to convert.

Only a few mouse clicks and the job is done. You will only wait for your files to be uploaded to their server. Once the files are available, the conversion only takes a minute to complete. Documents uploading speed will depend on your file size and internet connection reliability.

Easy and Straightforward.

It only takes four steps to convert your files completely. When the documents are ready, wait, and your PDF file is ready to be downloaded to your device. The buttons are highly visible and are designed intuitively. You can convert the files without digging deep into the instructions.

Every detail is protected.

Some PDF converters change the text formats into those that are only available in their software. With GogoPDF, your files are converted like a picture. It will look 100% the same as the Word document.

Secured files in the cloud.

You can trust GogoPDF will protect the privacy of your files even though they are stored online. All files will be available on their server for only an hour. Make sure to save in your device a copy of your file.

Compatible with any device.

GogoPDF works with any operating system and with most internet browsers. Either your device is using Windows or Mac, Google Chrome, or Internet Explorer, you will be able to access this online tool.

Effortlessly Convert Word Document to PDF

Here’s a quick look at how easy and efficient it is to convert your word document to a PDF file.

From your device, select the word document you want to convert. It is more convenient to drag your files into the converter box. Your files will be processed by GogoPDF. Wait while GogoPDF converts your file to PDF format. You may download your file or copy the link and share through social media

In Conclusion

In today’s time, doing things with speed and a high accuracy level is a valuable skill. Everything is fast-paced in the corporate world. Employees are expected to comply with strict deadlines. It is beneficial to have an online conversion tool with pdf format largely used for reports and electronic contracts. GogoPDF made converting word documents to pdf files easy. The accessibility of this tool, which used to be a complicated task, has now become simple.

GogoPDF offers a 14 days free trial period. It can do most of the tasks related to PDF file types. However, upgrading to a pro account will provide you with more perks. Pro account users enjoy exciting features like unlimited access to tools, free from ads distraction, account technical and billing support, and unlimited online file storage. Additionally, you can have multiple tabs open in your browser, performing different tasks simultaneously. You will surely love the convenience. Give GogoPDF a try and experience how it makes converting Word to PDF fast and easy.