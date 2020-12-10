Law is a popular major among students all over the world and most of them are eager to study in the best law university in the world. So, here, we would like to introduce 10 best law universities in the world to help these students choose a suitable law school.

No. 10 The University of Melbourne

The University of Melbourne Law School is the only law school from Australia in this list, but like the law schools in the United States, The Melbourne Law School also requires LSAT scores, but the requirements are lower than those of “T14” schools.

In addition to American law schools, you can also consider Melbourne Law School, because it has a J.D. program jointly cultivated with Oxford University.

The first two and a half years of this program are to study in Melbourne, and the last year is to study at Oxford University.

No. 9 University of Chicago

The University of Chicago Law School requires students to have a particularly high LSAT, and also requires students to have a GPA of 3.9/4. (In addition, the University of Chicago Law School rarely admits mainland undergraduate students, so you can apply cautiously when applying.)

However, a journal “The Supreme Court Review” published by the University of Chicago Law School is almost cited by the legal profession.

One of the highest journals, which also makes the University of Chicago Law School famous in the United States.

No. 8 Columbia University

The Columbia Law School, located in the metropolis of New York, is a very competitive law school. Its unique location gives Columbia Law School students more opportunities to find jobs.

Columbia University School of Law emphasizes that “law is a means to make society better”, and this idea is also reflected in its daily teaching.

No. 7 University of California

The University of California at Berkeley is located near San Francisco, and it is very close to the US high-tech center “Silicon Valley”.

At the same time, Berkeley’s own engineering major is very strong, so Berkeley Law School’s intellectual property law research is very famous, and its environmental law Research is also among the best.

One thing is that Berkeley Law School is very special, that it will curve the GPA of students, and students in Berkeley law school can choose to go to Harvard Law School to take some courses that cannot be taken in Berkeley.

No. 6 New York University

New York University, in the same city as Columbia University, may be even better in terms of the overall strength of the law school.

New York University Law School is very famous for its public interest law and international law. New York University is located in Lower Manhattan, where the land is very expensive. The entire campus is also integrated with this city.

This unique atmosphere gives the students of New York University Law School a very strong advantage in work internships and network establishment.

No. 5 Stanford University

Stanford University is located in Palo Alto, a very affluent town next to the “Silicon Valley”. It is full of sunshine all year round and the entire campus is very beautiful.

The comfortable environment and strong strength also make the admission rate of Stanford Law School very low, usually less than 10% of applicants will be admitted.

At the same time, Stanford Law School is different from other law schools in that it pays great attention to teamwork and always allows students to team up to complete some big assignments.

If you are a person who likes to work alone and want to enter Stanford Law School You have to change your style first.

No. 4 Yale University

As the top law school, Yale Law School enrolls many fewer students each year than other law schools in the United States.

At the same time, as the most prestigious law school in the United States, many world celebrities and politicians are alumni who graduated here, such as former US President Clinton I met former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton while studying at Yale Law School.

No. 3 University of Cambridge

Cambridge University Law School can be said to be one of the oldest and most famous law schools in the world.

It was founded in the 13th century and focuses on the study of legal theory, especially the study of international law.

Unlike the American Law School, the University of Cambridge Law School also provides legal education for undergraduates.

There are about 700 undergraduates and more than 200 graduate students studying at the University of Cambridge Law School. Cambridge University also has a J.D. project jointly cultivated with Harvard University.

The entire project lasts for three and a half years. Graduates can have double degrees from two schools.

No. 2 University of Oxford

The “dead rival” of the University of Cambridge, Oxford University, is slightly better in this list.

Although Oxford University Law School is not as old as Cambridge University Law School, it has a history of more than 800 years, and countless outstanding alumni have emerged from here, including 12 A British Minister of Justice and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

But Oxford University Law School is almost the law school with the fewest students in this list.

Because it only provides one year of graduate education, the entire law school has only about 90 graduate students.

But this small law school keeps the students very close together.

The students are usually divided into groups of three or two, and then a professor specifically teaches this group. The advantage of such small class teaching is unmatched by other law schools.

No. 1 Harvard University

Harvard Law School is arguably the most famous law school in the world, and it is also a law school that embraces multiple cultures.

It attracts students from many different backgrounds all over the world, and its number is also very large. College. Harvard Law School is also the first law school among the “T14” law schools in the United States to announce the acceptance of GRE scores.

It is intended to attract more engineering background students to join the law school, so that the background of law school students is more diversified, and at the same time conforms to knowledge The development trend of property rights.

These are top 10 law universities in the world.

