Sure, corporate gifts do strengthen the relationship with your employees and motivate them to even work harder but they can do even more than that.

NO matter how cool the office is and how interesting the job is, working the same profile every day can turn the aura mundane in the office.

READ ALSO No Content Available

It is only human to get bored and frustrated with doing the same job for 8 hours all week long and that is where corporate gifts save the show. It is a message to your employees that you care for their well-being and treasure them as an important asset to the company.

You can choose a corporate gift as such that will not only inspire them and make them feel proud to be a part of the organization but could induce a positive aura in the office too which in turn results in happy employees and will create an uber-cool ambience at the workplace. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

A Motivational Quote Frame

Choose a bunch of inspiring and motivational quotes about love and life and get them framed in a beautiful, personalized photo frame. Steer clear of work-related quotes as you don’t wish to cram the professional aspect into their minds which will only lead to more frustration. Let them read about winning life and living with love in their hearts which will make them feel good and love their work even more.

An Indoor Plant

Certain indoor plants such as Money Plant, Lucky Bamboo, Jade Plant are supposed to bring good luck to the place where they sit and also induce a positive ambience. These plants hardly require any attention and increase the oxygen flow in the office which keeps the minds fresh and reduces negativity. You can avail the personalized corporate gift delivery in Chennai or any major city of the country, of these plants through an online gift portal.



The Laughing Buddha Idol

This one is a really popular present for good luck and positive ambience and could be found on any online gift portal or local market. A mini statue of laughing Buddha on their workstations will remind your employees to smile more while flooding them with a positive thought and creating a happy workplace in the process. You can pick assorted colors and designs and let them enhance the office décor too.

The Three-Legged Frog

A three-legged frog always carries a coin in the mouth which is a clear representation of wealth and good fortune for those who own it. This gift also represents longevity which means the wealthy won’t be short-lived. Now, isn’t everyone working at the office in need of good wealth? Well, this good-luck charm will inspire them to work harder to earn good and live well while attracting money for the organization too.

The Goldfish

You could gift a live one in a glass bowl filled with water or present an artificial one, anyway, it is known in many cultures around the world to bring peace, wealth, growth and prosperity. This symbol of abundance and harmony is one of the eight sacred symbols of Buddha. Gift it to your employees for peace of mind and wishing them prosperity in all their present and future endeavors.

As long as your employees know that they are cared for and treasured for their talent, they will be happy to work with you with all the focus and concentration and a corporate gift is the best way to show them some love and respect.