Ke Huy Quan is a Vietnamese-American actor, producer, and director who has a net worth of around $2 million. He is best known for his roles in some of the most iconic movies of the 80s and 90s, such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies, and X-Men. He has also won an Oscar for his performance in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. In this article, we will explore his life story, his career achievements, and his sources of income.

Early Life and Education

Ke Huy Quan was born on August 20, 1971, in Saigon, Vietnam. His family fled to the United States in 1975 during the fall of Saigon. They settled in Alhambra, California, where Ke Huy Quan grew