What is network penetration testing, and how do you conduct it? Network Penetration testing is a form of penetration testing (pen testing) that involves attempting to break into a computer network or system by simulating actual attacks. It is very important to do network penetration testing regularly in order to find and fix vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by hackers. We’ll go through the top ten network penetration testing tools and show you what they’ve got to offer in this blog post. We will also provide some alternatives to pen testing for businesses that want to improve their cybersecurity posture.

Features Of Network Penetration Testing

-Performs active scans of systems and networks to identify vulnerabilities

-Can be used to fingerprint systems and conduct denial of service attacks

-Contains a database of over 50,000 plugins

-Can be used to scan for vulnerable open ports, missing patches, and weak passwords.

Why Is Network Penetration Testing Necessary?

As previously stated, network penetration testing is critical since it aids in the detection and mitigation of security flaws before they can be exploited. Businesses can minimize the risk of data breaches and other cyber assaults by performing pentest on a regular basis. Additionally, network penetration testing can help organizations to comply with industry regulations (such as PCI DSS) that require regular security testing.

Top Ten Network Penetration Testing Tools

Now let’s take a look at the top ten network penetration testing tools:

Metasploit – Metasploit is a well-known open-source exploitation software. It contains a large database of exploits for various software and hardware products. Metasploit may be used to conduct remote assaults or manage local privilege escalation. Astra’s Pentest Suite: Provided by Astra Security, this tool is capable of offering budget-friendly network penetration testing packages that uniquely cater to the requirements and demands of the organization in question. Nessus – Nessus is a security-check software that may be used to check the security of computers and networks. It contains a database of over 20,000 plugins, which are updated regularly. Nessus can be used to check for open ports that are unpatched, weak passwords, and other flaws. Hydra –Hydra is a password-cracking program that may be used to try hundreds of passwords simultaneously. It supports various protocols, including FTP, SSH, and Telnet. It can be configured to utilize multiple attack approaches (dictionary attacks, rule-based attacks, and so on). Burp Suite – Burp Suite is a complete solution for software security testing on the web. It contains a number of tools for conducting reconnaissance, attacking applications, and fuzzing. Burp Suite is a popular choice for web application penetration testing. Wireshark – Wireshark is a network protocol analyzer that may be used to capture and interpret packet data. It can troubleshoot networking problems using a variety of protocols. Wireshark also has a powerful filtering engine that can be used to identify specific traffic patterns. Kali Linux –Kali Linux is a Debian-based distribution that includes hundreds of penetration testing, forensics, and reverse engineering tools. It’s the most common distribution for security experts. Kali Linux can be run from a live CD or USB drive, making it convenient for portable use. AirCrack-ng – The Wireless Equivalent Privacy (WEP) Cracking tool suite is called AirCrack-ng. It can be used to capture packets and then use brute force or dictionary attacks to crack the encryption keys. AirCrack-ng has the capability of forging packets and injecting them into a network in order to cause a denial of service. John the Ripper – John the Ripper is a password cracking program that may be used to brute force passwords or hash cracked passwords. It supports numerous hashing algorithms, including MD, SHA, and DES. John the Ripper is a common tool among penetration testers and security experts. NMAP – NMAP is a network exploration tool that may be used to scan for open ports that are vulnerable. It can also be used to fingerprint systems and mount denial-of-service attacks. NMAP is a popular choice for network administrators and security professionals.

Alternative Tools

There are several best penetration testing tools that may be utilized, including:

-OpenVAS -OpenVAS is a free and open-source vulnerability scanner that may be used to discover security concerns on systems and networks. It contains a database of over 50,000 plugins, which are updated regularly. OpenVAS may be used to search for open ports that are unpatched, outdated, or with poor passwords.

-Zenmap – Zenmap is the user interface for NMAP. It provides an easy-to-use interface for conducting network scans. Zenmap can be used to identify vulnerable open ports, missing patches, and weak passwords.

-NIKTO – Nikto is a web server scanner that can be used to identify security problems on websites. It contains a database of over 35,000 plugins, which are updated regularly. NIKTO can check for open ports, missing upgrades, and poor passwords.

-OWASP ZAP -OWASP ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that utilizes the Common Assessment Object Model (CAOM) to perform static and dynamic analysis on a given URL. OWASP ZAP has a number of features that make it a popular choice for penetration testers, including an automated crawler, an intercepting proxy, and a fuzzer.

As you can see, there are several unique tools for network penetration testing. Each tool has its own set of benefits and flaws, so it’s critical to pick the right instrument for the job. In some cases, multiple tools may need to be used in order to thoroughly test a system or network.

By performing regular penetration tests, organizations can identify vulnerabilities and take steps to remediate them. By doing so, they may protect themselves from being hacked.

Final Thoughts

In this article, we have looked at what is network penetration testing, why it is important, and some of the best tools that can be used for penetration testing. We have also looked at some alternatives to network penetration testing.

If you are responsible for the security of an organization, then it is important that you understand how to perform network penetration tests. By keeping a close eye on your rivals, you can detect issues and take action to address them.

Author Bio-

Ankit Pahuja is the Marketing Lead & Evangelist at Astra Security. Ever since his adulthood (literally, he was 20 years old), he began finding vulnerabilities in websites & network infrastructures. Starting his professional career as a software engineer at one of the unicorns enables him in bringing “engineering in marketing” to reality. Working actively in the cybersecurity space for more than 2 years makes him the perfect T-shaped marketing professional. Ankit is an avid speaker in the security space and has delivered various talks in top companies, early-age startups, and online events.

