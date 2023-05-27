Spring is the most popular time for homeowners to list their house for sale. Not surprisingly, the warm spring weather and longer days bring more buyers and a greater chance to sell for a higher price. Since buyers are more plentiful and the market is fuller you should take full advantage of the spring market. Follow these do’s and don’ts to get your home ready to sell this spring.

Do: Utilize the light

With more sunshine and longer days, you’ll want to let as much light as possible into your home. Rooms that are filled with natural light tend to be larger and more open. If your windows are covered with thick or dark curtains, pull them down. Replace your dark curtains with sheer curtains that allow plenty of light to flow through. In addition, be sure to thoroughly clean your windows before showings.

Don’t: Overprice your home

You might assume that since the spring market is the time when homes sell quickly and for a higher price, you can cash in on it. However, overpricing your home could backfire. Most real estate agents suggest pricing your home at a comparable price as your

Do: Deep clean and declutter

Deep cleaning and decluttering may not be the most exciting parts of selling your home but they are the most beneficial. Deep cleaning and decluttering can add nearly $4,000 in resale value to your list price. With such a huge addition to your home’s resale value it’s no wonder that over 97% of real estate agents recommend you complete both before listing. Start your decluttering in the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom. Take away items that are too personal and those that clutter the room. Deep clean by scrubbing the floors, the walls, the shelves, and the windows. All of these actions will take time, so give yourself plenty of time to get them done.

Don’t: Overdo it on upgrades

You might think that only trendy upgraded homes sell, but that usually isn’t the case. Some upgrades might seem like a good idea but will be too personal or overly extravagant to potential buyers. Steer clear of bold wallpapers, bright paint colors, overly decorative woodwork, and excessively trendy fixtures. Instead, stick with neutral tones and complimentary wood trim. Keep fixtures classic and simple so that they appeal to a wide variety of buyers and not just a select few.

Do: Hire a trusted real estate agent

Selling your home isn’t as simple as listing and then waiting for the perfect buyer to walk through the front door. The process of selling a home requires superb negotiating and communication skills. Without an agent you might miss out on higher sales or run into endless paperwork and legal contracts.

While anytime is a great time to sell your home, the spring is the time when you’ll see more market activity. Take advantage of the spring market by preparing your home and finding a trusted real estate agent.