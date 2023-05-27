Origin of Yoga And Its Objective

The origins of yoga can be traced back thousands of years back. It is said that it is a cultural outcome of the Indus valley civilization which can be dated back to 2600 B.C. It is considered a spiritual as well as a scientific way to bring between body and mind, following a balance and peace between them. It is considered a way of life and was practiced by almost everyone back in the day to maintain discipline and keep their body and mind in perfect shape.

Yoga originates from the Sanskrit word ‘Yuj,’ which means to unite, which is exactly what yoga is practiced. Unification of mind and body to work in perfect synchronization. Yoga is also believed to unify individual consciousness with universal one which means a person practicing yoga learns to think of himself as a part of the world and the world as a part of them. The perfect harmony between man and nature.

The aim of yoga is to take its practitioner into a state of liberation, where they are free to join any walk of life without hindrance. Most important are the basic human values that yoga aims to inculcate in the lives of its practitioner.

Types of Yoga

There are many types of yoga but 5 of them are practiced majorly all around the world and are considered as most important. Hatha yoga, hot yoga, Iyengar yoga, ashtanga yoga, and lastly Vinyasa yoga.

Hatha yoga is considered an umbrella term for many different yoga styles that we do today. But the major distinction in hatha yoga is made in the western world where it is said that hatha yoga is different from all other fronts as here the poses are made to be kept on hold for a longer period than other yoga styles.

Iyengar yoga is a bit slow yoga where the person has to hold poses for a long period of time with the help of physical props, for example, yoga belts, straps, etc. This yoga is practiced to make your body come to a properly aligned form and can be easily practiced by those who have limited mobility.

Ashtanga yoga is somewhat like vinyasa yoga which you will know about in a second, in fact, many times Ashtanga yoga and Vinyasa yoga are used together to form sets and perform yoga efficiently. The major difference between these yoga styles is that in ashtanga yoga, the focus put on meditation is greater. This means it is extra beneficial for mental health leading to decreased rate of anxiety and depression in its practitioners.

Vinyasa yoga covers a lot of Yoga poses, some of the popular ones include sun salutation. Here the emphasis is on the flow between different poses rather than holding still in a particular pose. The focus here is both on movement and breathing which is why it is sometimes referred to as moving meditation. It can help with anxiety as well as cardiovascular health. World peace Yoga School special focus is laid on this form of yoga. We are considered the founder of innovative, modern ways of doing this yoga style. Below we will see how effective Vinyasa yoga is and how world peace Yoga School is the best yoga school in India for you to learn from.

Why Go For World Peace Yoga School As Your Yoga School In India?

World peace Yoga School is not just any yoga school in India. We don’t teach just for the sake of it, here you will be like a family member for the duration of your stay here, the connections you from here will last you your lifetime, and we will help you and guide you in your journey further.

This will be like a once-in-a-lifetime journey you will take on that will help you live a life with happiness, contentment and at peace for the rest of your life. There are many courses and activities you can enroll in at world peace Yoga School. The best ones we offer are yoga teacher training courses at 3 levels for different styles of yoga. You can also enroll in our daily drop-in classes and other yoga retreats. Let’s look deeply at all the courses and activities you participate in here.

Yoga Teacher Training Courses

World peace Yoga School offers a variety of yoga teacher training courses in different styles of yoga which are all based on vinyasa flow. These different styles include advanced-level vinyasa flow, acro yoga, aerial yoga, yin yoga, yoga for kids, yoga for prenatal, Pole yoga as well as classical dance teacher training course. While the yoga styles are different for every teacher training course the basic structure remains the same. There are courses for 200 hours, 300 hours, and 500 hours. The one which is for 200 hours is a basic yoga teacher training course where even with a little knowledge of yoga you can enroll and get an internationally accredited certificate. If you complete your 200 hours teacher training certificate from any institute that is affiliated with yoga alliance USA then you can enroll in our 300-hour teacher training course. It is so because the 300-hour course is of the advanced level where beginner-level knowledge of the yoga style you are looking to master is required. For 500 hours you can enroll at any level even if you are a beginner or if you are attending an immediate level. The 500-hour course is an amalgamation of 200 hours and 300 hours where you will learn all the aspects of Yoga in one go.

Drop-In Classes At This Yoga School In India

World peace Yoga School being an amazing yoga school in India offers you the opportunity to participate in dropping classes even if you are here in Rishikesh for just a few days. This class takes place every day for about an hour so you will be charged around 300 to 400 INR for taking one class which according to us is super affordable. Every day different styles of yoga classes take place which are taught by the experienced and World renowned teachers of world peace Yoga School. Different styles of yoga taught during these classes include ashtanga yoga, hatha yoga, Kundalini yoga, acro yoga, and of course classical dance style.

Bottom Line

We are sure that from among so many yoga schools you have come to the conclusion that this is your yoga school in India after reading this article.world peace Yoga School is a great choice for people who are especially looking to master the hatha, vinyasa flow ashtanga is a quite modern style of yoga that originated from the combination of ashtanga vinyasa yoga that was practiced in ancient times.

We hope that you like this article and of course world peace Yoga School as your yoga school in India but if you need to look at more facts and figures regarding this then you should definitely visit our website or read other blocks written by us to reach to your final decision

Stay healthy and happy

Namaste.

