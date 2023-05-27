Surely you’ve heard of a virtual phone number, but have not understood what it means and why you need it. In this article we’ll find out what a virtual phone number is, why you require one and how it works.

What is a Virtual Phone Number?

A virtual phone number is a service provided by communications companies, a virtual number is essentially no different from an ordinary cell phone. The only difference is that it doesn’t need a SIM card, but does require Internet access. For ordinary users, a virtual number is most often used to distinguish between work and private phone numbers. In addition, 10 minute phone number could be got easily.

How does a virtual number work?

Virtual number works by using special SIP-protocol, which converts calls and SMS to digital information and transmits these data to the caller. The main condition for work is to have stable connection to the Internet, if you have no connection to the Internet, you can not use virtual number.

How could I activate a virtual phone number?

There are several ways to get it:

If you want to connect a virtual phone number from your mobile operator, you need to clarify whether it has such a function. If it is available, you can get a virtual SIM card in your personal cabinet in your mobile operator’s application. You must pay for the virtual SIM card, but you can be sure that your data is safe.

You can connect a virtual SIM card through a variety of online services. To do this, you need to download an application with the connection of virtual cards. The main advantages are that the connection of the card is free, you only have to pay for the service you choose, you can get a virtual number of different countries presented in the application. This method of connection has a disadvantage: any user can go to the website of the online service, listen to your conversations and read the text of your SMS.

How convenient is a virtual phone number?

Cheap communication option for business

Virtual number allows you to keep communication at a low cost, because in this case you do not need to buy special equipment. Connection of virtual number and its adjustment is carried out by employees of the company or with the help of specialists from your telephone service provider.

Office telephony

Virtual number is an alternative solution for regular phone number. Businesses choose these types of numbers for office telephony, because you can connect a virtual number in 10-15 minutes.

Use abroad when traveling or travelling

When traveling abroad frequently, people can arrange for roaming or use a local SIM card, but these methods are not always appropriate. Roaming abroad for a long time can be an expensive service, and not all countries allow you to buy a local SIM card without providing ID data of the host country. A virtual number can solve this issue, besides, you can be sure that you will stay in touch, because you can buy a virtual number in the application before the trip.

Filtering unwanted calls and SMS

When registering on sites or applications, it is often necessary to specify the phone number, which may later receive spam SMS messages. The virtual SIM card can help with that! Also, a virtual SIM card will help you to maintain privacy, because when you register in social networks also need the phone, which is used, including to take data from the phone book.

If you’re renovating, hiring tutors, or ordering goods by courier, you have to make a lot of calls and talk to a lot of people. After you finish communicating with these people, they still have your phone number. And you can’t be sure that your number won’t fall into the hands of strangers or even fraudsters and, as a consequence, that it won’t receive spam calls and messages. In case your virtual number falls into the hands of ill-wishers, it cannot be duplicated or data stolen from it, which increases the safety of your personal information.

Overall, this method of connection also has its disadvantages in the form of the need for a permanent Internet connection. Without it, this type of connection is impossible. However, it is worth considering that if you plan to use it as a backup, this disadvantage is not important.