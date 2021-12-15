Research has shown that sitting for long periods of time can have many negative side effects, including increasing your risk for diabetes and heart disease. Spending most of the day sitting down is also linked to weight gain and obesity because it burns very few calories.

If you spend a lot of time sitting and gaming or even working on the computer, this is a serious problem for your health. Fortunately, sit stand desks are an excellent solution to this problem. They allow you to alternate sitting with standing throughout the day so you can be more productive while maintaining good health. Read on below to learn about the benefits of sitting/standing desk setups!

What is a Sit Stand Desk?

A sit stand desk is a modern improvement on the traditional standing desk. They allow you to stand up comfortably while working, then sit down when you choose without having to move your computer set up from desk to desk. Electrically or manually adjustable height-adjustable workstations are available.

By breaking up daily sitting time into small segments and standing for extended periods of time. It may assist counteract the negative consequences of excessive sitting while also improving productivity. The following are some of the advantages that using a sit stand desk has been proved in studies.

Reducing Back Pain

One of the most prevalent problems among office workers is back pain. Our sedentary lifestyle has accelerated this epidemic.

To figure out whether standing workstations might aid in reducing lower back pain, scientists have conducted a number of research on workers with chronic back discomfort. According to a research published by the CDC, after just four weeks, using a sit-stand desk was linked to a 54 percent reduction in upper back and neck discomfort.

Staying in an upright posture can help you maintain a better posture and strengthen your core muscles. It’s no surprise that this may alleviate back and neck pain.

To stand correctly, stand up straight and centered your feet beneath your hips. Your chin should be parallel to the ground, tailbone tucked in, shoulders back, and your head held high.

Improving Productivity

The energy and mood benefits of using a standing desk is expected to increase productivity. This is a compelling incentive for employers and serious gamers to invest in sit stand desks.

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, over half of NHS workers swapped out their conventional office desks for flexible standing office tables. Those who frequently sat inactive at work and converted to a standing desk reported enhanced engagement in their job as well as decreased musculoskeletal problems, according to the research.

The participants were able to reduce their daily sitting by 82.39 minutes after 12 months, with the majority of that time being spent standing while working rather than sitting. It demonstrates that little standing is required in order to get benefits.

Lowering Weight Gain and Obesity Risk

When you sit all day, you may notice that you have less energy and are less inclined to walk about. In addition, when you sit all day, your body burns fewer calories.

Breaking your lengthy sitting time with standing can help you burn more calories and cause you to move about more. When you’re standing, you’re also less likely to rely on sweetened beverages and snacks to keep you awake.

The beauty of a sit stand desk is that you may sit down again at any time and stand up to take a break from sitting without interrupting your work.

Lowering Blood Sugar Levels

The greater your blood sugar levels rise after meals, the more harmful it is to your health, especially for those with type 2 diabetes. Standing at your desk after lunch can lower your blood sugar levels.

Compared to sitting for the same amount of time, standing for 180 minutes after lunch reduced the blood sugar increase by 43% in a small study of 10 office workers.

In another study, researchers found that workers who alternated sitting and standing every 30 minutes throughout the day had 11.1% lower blood sugar spikes than those who sat continuously.

Improving Mood and Energy

While sitting has been linked to a higher risk of depression and anxiety, standing has been associated with improved mood and energy. Standing also encourages interaction with other people.

According to one 7-week study, those who worked from a standing position had less stress and tiredness than those who sat throughout the entire day. In addition, most of the people using standing desks felt more energetic and vigorous at work.

When they moved back to their sitting desks, the changes were reversed.

Lowering Heart Disease Risk

The more you sit, the less active you become and the higher your chance of heart disease. Sitting for extended periods during the day might have serious health consequences.

Blood flow decreases when individuals are seated for lengthy periods, allowing fatty acids to accumulate in the blood vessels. This might lead to heart disease in the long run. According to studies, sitting for extended periods of time significantly raises the risk of heart disease by up to 147%.

There’s no doubting that standing more often is good for your heart. At work, you may stand more frequently using a sit stand desk.

Concluding on The Benefits of Sit Stand Desks

Sitting for prolonged periods of time can cause a number of health problems, so it’s important to find ways to break up the sitting. One way is through sit stand desks.

Sit stand desks are becoming popular in offices and homes around the country because they offer many benefits for both employers and employees, and serious gamers who spend hours at their computers, alike. They have been shown to help reduce back pain, improve focus, decrease risk of weight gain and obesity, lower blood sugar levels, improves mood and energy levels while lowering heart disease risks by breaking up prolonged sitting times with standing times throughout the day or even just at lunchtime.