You might think that nothing can jump higher than a building, since buildings are usually very tall and sturdy. But you would be wrong. There are many things that can jump higher than a building, and some of them might surprise you.

Humans Can Jump Higher than a Building

One of the things that can jump higher than a building is a human. Humans are capable of jumping much higher than the average building, for example. According to CGAA¹, the world record for the highest vertical jump by a human is 1.65 meters (5 ft 5 in), set by Kadour Ziani in 2004. That’s higher than most one-story buildings!

Humans can also jump horizontally very far. The world record for the longest standing long jump by a human is 3.73 meters (12 ft 3 in), set by Byron Jones in 2015. That’s longer than some cars!

Fleas Can Jump Higher than a Building

Another thing that can jump higher than a building is a flea. Fleas are tiny insects that feed on the blood of animals and humans. They have powerful legs that allow them to jump very high and far. According to Royal Pitch, fleas can jump up to 200 times their own body length, which is about 33 cm (13 in). That’s equivalent to a human jumping over a 60-meter (197-ft) tall building!

Fleas can also jump very fast. They can accelerate up to 100 times the force of gravity, which is faster than a space rocket!

Fish Can Jump Higher than a Building

A third thing that can jump higher than a building is a fish. Some fish can jump out of the water to heights that exceed the height of most buildings as well. According to CGAA¹, one of the highest-jumping fish is the Atlantic sailfish, which can leap up to 6 meters (20 ft) above the water surface. That’s higher than some two-story buildings!

Fish can jump for various reasons, such as escaping predators, catching prey, or communicating with other fish.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many things that can jump higher than a building, and they are not all what you might expect. Humans, fleas, and fish are just some examples of amazing jumpers that can reach heights that surpass most buildings. Next time you see a building, try to imagine what it would take to jump over it. You might be surprised by how many things can do it!