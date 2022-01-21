There are countless books on cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and bitcoin at the order of your personal growth, where they will provide you with Concepts such as cryptocurrencies or blockchain that are here to stay.

They sound familiar to many, but sometimes understanding completely can be complex: How do they work? Why does its value vary so much? How and where can they be bought? What is Bitcoin maximalism?

Luckily, many experts share their knowledge and, thanks to these books on cryptocurrencies and blockchain, we can get a much more understandable picture of this new virtual currency.

If you like to read a lot, as I do, then you are going to want to spend some bitcoins on books.

It is worth mentioning that for now, there are no online bookstores that exclusively accept Bitcoin. Reviewing the most important bookstores in the United States, Spain, and Latin America, we find that as a means of payment they usually only accept credit cards or Paypal.

The only cases bookstores that accept bitcoins are the Simon Fraser University bookstore, which was also the first Canadian university to accept Bitcoin. Also, the MIT bookstore accepts bitcoins. Finally, the Dinova bookstore, in Chile, also accepts.

How to buy cryptocurrency books with bitcoins?

Would you like to buy bitcoin books? Now, the best way to buy books using bitcoins is by exchanging your bitcoins for gift cards.

For example, exchanging bitcoins for Amazon gift cards. Thus, you can buy all the books you want. Although it is not a direct purchase, you must first acquire a gift card, it is so far the best way to buy books with bitcoins.

You’ve surely heard of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other cryptocurrencies quite often lately. In shops, in transport, in the gym, it seems that the subject has reached its highest levels of popularity to date.

And yes, we hear these names everywhere, everyone talks about them, but what are they? How do cryptocurrencies work? Today we want to offer you a list of books about cryptocurrencies, the crypto universe, Bitcoin and its technology, the Blockchain.

The best crytobooks in 2021

The best books on Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain in 2021, Below you will find some of the books that I consider most important about cryptocurrencies.

The first ones deal with topics related to Bitcoin and Blockchain in general, but as we progress through the list you will find others more specific about trading and investing. In each of them, you will find a brief analysis, hoping that it will help you when choosing the best book about Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency according to what you are looking for. Some recommended are the following.

Blockchain: The industrial revolution of the internet, In this book, you will learn the types of blockchain, its main characteristics, its technology, and security.

Who is this book for? This book is ideal for those who want to get started in the world of Blockchain.

The Bitcoin pattern: The decentralized alternative to central banks, It is a historical review of the world economy and the evolution of money through time until it reaches Bitcoin. It also develops the importance that Bitcoin has in the separation between money and the state. Who is this book for? For those passionate about cryptocurrencies and for those who want to compare this form of money with others that has occurred throughout history.

Internet of money is intended for beginners of Bitcoin and people who want to start investing in cryptocurrencies but still have doubts about its security.

An Altcoin Traders Handbook is intended for this book focuses on trading cryptocurrencies, especially small and mid-cap altcoins. Who is this book for? It will be useful for anyone interested in trading or investing in cryptocurrencies, but bearing in mind that it does not explain what cryptocurrency trading is from a basic point of view.

Secrets to win in the Bull and Bear markets, Provides a set of practical ideas and strategies that can be applied in any market. It is a book to be taken into account by any trader, regardless of the market that operates.

Conclusion

There are many sources about the books that you want to find, the ones captured are without the best books about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. If you are investigating your first steps in saving and investing in crypto, these could be very useful. I have also included other books focused on trading and technical analysis that are also applicable to the cryptocurrency market.