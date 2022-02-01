Every US citizen knows that paying taxes is one of his key obligations. Yet, in the case of crypto trading, there is certain confusion about how to report the income and which taxes to pay. However, if you ignore the problem, you risk facing penalties and other legal sanctions. Hence, we would recommend you to study this issue and fill in all the gaps right away.

The first point to clear out is whether this type of trading is subject to taxation in general. Since cryptocurrency is legalized and classified as an income-generating asset in this country, similar to stocks or bonds, one is obliged to pay taxes on related earnings. In other words, one must pay duties when one receives a profit from a buying or selling transaction. Furthermore, if one receives income through mining, it is also subject to taxation.

In general, there are two key factors that have an impact on the size of your crypto taxes ― the sum of your earnings and your investment style (whether you prefer active trading or a buy-and-hold approach).

There are two types of charges:

· Income tax. It covers payments for goods and services. Obviously, if one receives crypto via mining it, that is subject to this type of tax. The taxable sum is calculated taking into account the current market value of the coin obtained.

· Capital gain tax. One is due to pay it when one exchanges or sells some crypto at a profit. In such a case, a taxable sum is determined based on the difference between the current price of the coin and the price at which one has bought it before.

Meanwhile, the good news is that, if your annual income is less than $40,400, you are relieved from capital gain taxes. For married people reporting profits jointly, that limit is increased to $80,800, for heads of households ― to $54,100. More to the point, you can cut your duties by switching to long-term investments, registering your mining company and reporting production expenses, applying tax-loss harvesting (when one strives to trade one’s crypto coins at a loss and eliminate capital gains in such a way), etc.

In sum, as a law-abiding citizen, you must report any earnings, including profits from crypto, and pay taxes on them. Now, you have a basic idea of how this system works in the USA. For further guidance, turn to an adviser.