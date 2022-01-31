The relationship between sports and high brain function has always been contentious in most schools and even homes. But does playing sports make you smarter? The truth is, sports don’t necessarily make you smart. Instead, it helps boost and grow your mind, making it easier to improve your academic performance. Here’s everything you need to know about the psychological benefits of sports.

The Relationship Between Sports and Brain Function Explained

Research shows that when you engage in sports or any other kind of physical activity, it improves your brain function. As a result, most individuals who participate in sports have a lower risk of suffering from anxiety and depression than those who don’t. And with the absence of anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems, it becomes even easier to study or understand various social and academic concepts.

Studies have shown that when people participate in sports, their bodies release endorphins, the hormones responsible for managing stress and improving mood. The presence of endorphins in the human body system also allows the brain to relax, creating the perfect atmosphere for learning.