In recent years, most traders have changed desktop trading platforms to mobile apps. Due to the quick pace of today’s life, they just do not have time to sit still in front of their laptops and choose to execute trades on the go ― for example, on their way to the office. Luckily, most brokers follow that trend and offer their own mobile trading applications that are as functional as the desktop versions. And, below, we would like to tell you about the most popular and trusted apps on the Canadian market.

For your convenience, we will start with general guidelines on how to find a perfect mobile trading app:

1. Check authorization by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. If you want to protect your funds from scams, turn to licensed and reputable brokers only. As for international sources, make sure they are regulated in tier-1 countries.

2. View the list of accessible assets. Decide which currency pairs, stocks, or CFDs you plan to trade and make sure they are offered by the service selected.

3. Explore the functionality. Pay attention to charting and analytical tools, price alerts, security features (like 2FA or screenshot prevention), and other functions. Besides, make sure the app provides sufficient execution and loading speed.

4. Create a demo account. By trading with virtual funds, you can learn whether the app is intuitive and quick enough and whether it operates well on your mobile device. Besides, if you are a beginner, it is the best chance to obtain real trading experience without risking your own money.

5. Register a real account only when you are sure the app suits your needs and goals perfectly.

So, what is the best trading app Canada? Here is our list of the most reliable and user-friendly applications accessible to local traders:

1. Interactive Brokers ― international stocks;

2. Questrade ― a leader among local services;

3. AvaTrade ― the most convenient platform for copy (social) trading;

4. IG Markets ― one of the largest sources for CFDs trading;

5. Oanda ― the widest range of drawing and charting tools, indicators, and other analytical instruments;

6. Forex.com ― the most advanced mobile charting features;

7. CMC Markets ― perfect user experience;

8. FXCM ― the easiest depositing and withdrawing procedures.

In sum, the Canadian market offers an extensive selection of mobile trading apps that can serve as fully-fledged alternatives to desktop or web platforms. So, if you are searching for flexible trading solutions, be sure to check the top list by our experts.