Cordae is a popular American rapper, singer and songwriter who rose to fame after releasing remixes of songs by Eminem, J. Cole and others. He is also known for being a former member of the YBN collective and for dating tennis star Naomi Osaka. But how tall is Cordae? And what are his other body measurements?

According to Heightline.com¹, Cordae’s height is **5 feet 9 inches**, which can also be measured as **1.75 m** or **175 cm**. He weighs **68 kg (150 lbs)**, and his body measurements are **39 inches** in chest size, **30 inches** in waist size, and **13 inches** in biceps size. His height is the exact average height for men as given by the CDC.

Cordae was born on August 26, 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. He grew up listening to classic hip hop artists such as Rakim, Nas, Big L and Talib Kweli, who influenced his rap style. He started writing rap lyrics when he was 15 years old and released three mixtapes under the name Entendre before joining YBN in 2018.

He gained recognition after releasing remixes of “My Name Is” by Eminem and “Old Niggas”, which was a response to “1985” by J. Cole. He also collaborated with other YBN members on their debut mixtape YBN: The Mixtape in 2018. He left the group in 2020 and dropped the “YBN” from his stage name.

He released his debut studio album The Lost Boy in 2019, which received critical acclaim and two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for the single “Bad Idea”. He has also worked with artists such as Anderson .Paak, Logic, Chance the Rapper, Roddy Ricch and Eminem.

He is currently dating Naomi Osaka, a professional tennis player who has won four Grand Slam titles. The couple met at a Clippers game in 2019 and have been living together since then. They have supported each other’s careers and social causes, such as Black Lives Matter and Breonna Taylor’s justice.

Cordae is one of the most promising rappers of his generation, who combines lyrical skills with musical versatility and social awareness. He has a loyal fan base and a bright future ahead of him. And he stands at a respectable height of 5 feet 9 inches.