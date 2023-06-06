Hardcore Pawn is a reality TV show that follows the daily operations of American Jewelry and Loan, a family-owned pawn shop in Detroit, Michigan. The show premiered on truTV in 2010 and ran for nine seasons until 2015. The show features the Gold family and their employees as they deal with customers, conflicts and challenges in the pawn business.

Les Gold

Les Gold is the owner of American Jewelry and Loan and the patriarch of the Gold family. He is a third-generation pawnbroker who started working at his grandfather’s pawn shop when he was seven years old. He opened his own shop in 1978 and moved to its current location on 8 Mile Road in 1993. He is known for his tough but fair approach to negotiating with customers and his passion for collecting unusual items.

Seth Gold

Seth Gold is Les’s only son and co-owner of the pawn shop. He graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the family business after college. He handles the marketing and management aspects of the shop and often clashes with his father and sister over business decisions. He is also involved in various charitable and community initiatives, such as serving on the board of directors of the National Pawnbrokers Association.

Ashley Gold Broad

Ashley Gold Broad is Les’s daughter and co-owner of the pawn shop. She has a degree in business administration from Michigan State University and a graduate diamond certification from the Gemological Institute of America. She has been working at the shop for more than 15 years, except for a three-year maternity leave. She is in charge of the jewelry department and often competes with her brother for their father’s approval.

Bobby Janiec

Bobby Janiec is one of the security guards at the pawn shop. He joined the show in 2011 and became a fan favorite for his humorous personality and loyalty to the Gold family. He is also a musician who plays guitar and sings in a band called The Bobby Janiec Band.

Karen Mitchell

Karen Mitchell is one of the managers at the pawn shop. She joined the show in 2014 and became known for her tough attitude and no-nonsense approach to dealing with customers and employees. She is also a mother of two children and a grandmother of one.

Other Cast Members

The show also features other employees and regular customers of the pawn shop, such as:

– Byron, another security guard who often assists Bobby.

– Hook, a former employee who was fired for stealing from the shop.

– Joe, a customer who frequently brings in sports memorabilia.

– Felix, a customer who often sells musical instruments.

– Rich Pyle, a former employee who was fired for insubordination.

– Jeff, a former employee who was fired for incompetence.

– Robo, a former employee who was fired for drug use.

– Darren McCarty, a former NHL player who occasionally visits the shop.

– Bryan Cranston, an actor who appeared on the show as himself.

– Niki, a former employee who was fired for lying about her pregnancy.

– Amber, a former employee who was fired for stealing from customers.

– Christina, a former employee who was fired for disrespecting Les.

Where Are They Now?

Since the show ended in 2015, some of the cast members have moved on to other ventures, while others have remained in the pawn industry.

– Les Gold still runs American Jewelry and Loan with his son Seth. He also published a book called For What It’s Worth: Business Wisdom from a Pawnbroker in 2013 and hosts a podcast called The Gold Tone Podcast.

– Ashley Gold Broad left the pawn shop after the show ended and started her own online jewelry business called Pawn Chick Shopping. She also hosts a podcast called Pawn Chick Radio and appears on various TV shows as a jewelry expert.

– Bobby Janiec continues to work as a security guard at the pawn shop and perform with his band. He also launched his own clothing line called Bobby J Apparel.

– Karen Mitchell still works as a manager at the pawn shop and enjoys spending time with her family.

– Byron still works as a security guard at the pawn shop and remains close friends with Bobby.

– Hook has not been seen or heard from since he was fired from the pawn shop.

– Joe still visits the pawn shop regularly and sells his sports memorabilia.

– Felix still visits the pawn shop occasionally and sells his musical instruments.

– Rich Pyle moved to Las Vegas and opened his own pawn shop called Rich’s Pawn Shop. He also appeared on another reality TV show called Pawn Stars.

– Jeff moved to Florida and works as a manager at a pawn shop called Value Pawn & Jewelry.

– Robo moved to California and works as a manager at a pawn shop called Robo’s Pawn Shop.

– Darren McCarty retired from hockey in 2009 and works as a motivational speaker and a radio host. He also published a book called My Last Fight: The True Story of a Hockey Rock Star in 2013 and appeared on another reality TV show called Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

– Bryan Cranston continues to act in movies and TV shows, such as Breaking Bad, Godzilla, and Your Honor. He also published a memoir called A Life in Parts in 2016 and won several awards for his work.

– Niki has not been seen or heard from since she was fired from the pawn shop.

– Amber has not been seen or heard from since she was fired from the pawn shop.

– Christina has not been seen or heard from since she was fired from the pawn shop.

Hardcore Pawn was one of the most popular and controversial reality TV shows of its time. It showcased the drama, humor, and challenges of running a pawn shop in Detroit. It also introduced the viewers to the colorful personalities of the Detroit Pawn Show Cast, who made the show memorable and entertaining.