Bailey Sarian is a popular American makeup artist and social media star. She is best known for her Murder, Mystery, and Makeup series on her YouTube channel. Many of her fans are curious about her personal life and relationship status. Here is what we know about Bailey Sarian’s married life.

Who is Bailey Sarian’s husband?

Bailey Sarian was married to **Fernando Valdez**, a graffiti and tattoo artist. He goes by the name **Fern** on social media and has over 116k followers on Instagram. He has worked with brands like Adidas, Disney, Universal, and others⁴.

How did Bailey Sarian and Fernando Valdez meet?

Bailey Sarian met Fernando Valdez when she was 18 years old. She decided to get her first tattoo from him and they became friends. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship when Fern asked her out by writing her name as graffiti. This was back in **December 2013**³.

When did Bailey Sarian and Fernando Valdez get engaged?

Bailey Sarian and Fernando Valdez got engaged in **2017**. Fern proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Bailey announced her engagement to him on May 16, 2016, on her Instagram account².

When did Bailey Sarian and Fernando Valdez get married?

It is unclear when Bailey Sarian and Fernando Valdez got married. However, some sources claim that they walked down the aisle in an intimate wedding ceremony soon after their engagement¹. Bailey has not confirmed or denied this information.

Are Bailey Sarian and Fernando Valdez still together?

Unfortunately, no. Bailey Sarian and Fernando Valdez have split up. Bailey confirmed their breakup on Twitter on January 24, 2022. She wrote: “Hi. Fern and I broke up. I’ve needed some time to cry it out. But ya, it’s over. Happy 2022.”³ She did not reveal the reason behind their separation.

Does Bailey Sarian have any children?

No, Bailey Sarian does not have any children as of now. She has not shared any plans of having kids in the future.

What is Bailey Sarian doing now?

Bailey Sarian is focusing on her career as a makeup artist and a social media star. She has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and over 3 million followers on Instagram. She posts various makeup tutorials, reviews, challenges, and vlogs on her platforms. She also hosts a podcast called Dark History with Bailey Sarian where she explores the dark side of history.

Conclusion

Bailey Sarian is a talented and successful makeup artist and social media star who has a huge fan base. She was married to Fernando Valdez, a graffiti and tattoo artist, but they have split up recently. She does not have any children as of now. She is currently working on her YouTube channel, Instagram account, and podcast.