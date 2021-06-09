The programming of tailor-made business software or a so-called ERP system (Enterprise Resource Planning) is always in demand when existing business software solutions do not map all of your business processes or possibly do a lot more than you need.

Perhaps you do not want to squeeze your business processes, which have been optimized and established over many years, into the tight template of a finished software product but want business software that is specially adapted to your needs?

Diceus is providing IT outsourcing service and doing well in this job.

Why Develop Business Software?

We exist in the period of digital transformation, where innovations have a massive impact on industries like healthcare, transportation, and finance. Large companies use cutting-edge technology to gain a competitive advantage, build deeper relationships with customers, and automate processes to increase operational efficiency.

In addition, advances in modern technologies such as forward analytics systems or automation devices that use simple language processing (NLP), machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to generate entirely new business models.

To get the most out of innovative technologies, companies often partner with companies Diceus have helped many large companies transform their business processes and support you on this path.

Our consultants are happy to provide their knowledge and experience to help companies understand the possibilities of new technologies and tackle challenges with unique software solutions. Enterprise software performs best when developed from a business benefit perspective. We ensure that tailor-made software perfectly suits your company’s needs and complements your current internal rules, assists your employees in their daily tasks, and opens up new growth possibilities for your company.

Business Software – New Possibilities Through The Digitization Of Business Processes

Diceus has specialized in developing and programming web solutions for the optimization and digitization of business processes in companies. By programming software tailored to your needs, you can, for example, regulate and control the administration of your inventory management (warehouse management and shipping), the organization of your customer relationships (CRM), or your accounting.

Different software can be regulated by programming just a single company software, and automation can avoid, for example, unnecessary and time-consuming multiple entries of data and content.

Advantages of business software:

Efficient: Saving time, money, and administrative effort

Individual: Clear user interfaces & individual design

Flexible: Multi-user support, access from all internet-enabled devices

Transparent: You only pay for what you need

Versatile: Connection of existing software through interfaces

Future-proof: Continuous further development of your business software

Business Software – Web-Based And Accessible Anywhere

Our company software is based on modern, web-based software architecture. You do not have to install any software on your PC permanently. You can access your information via the Internet with your standard web browser via PC, tablet, or notebook – whether in the office, at home, or in a cafe.

Flexible Integration Of Existing Company Software

Do you want to use data from your existing systems, or are you already using company software? The open API-based architecture of our business software ensures that our programmers can flexibly integrate your current partner services such as accounting software, merchandise management software, shops, payment functions, etc. We also offer you the connection of certified interfaces to accounting software and e-banking, making internal processes such as billing and approval faster and more secure, including reliable reports and statistics.

The other way around, you can also make your data and information available to your customers and partners via professional interfaces if required.

Industry-Specific ERP Systems – Business Software For Medium-Sized Companies

Different industries and companies have additional requirements and business processes.

Company structures can be mapped using so-called enterprise resource planning systems, or ERP systems for short. .Can integrates business partners directly into business processes. Can process many business functions. Our agile software solutions address all industries and areas.