Steroids aren’t necessarily the healthiest thing you can do – before you even think about using steroids, think twice if you should. Steroids can be extremely dangerous and even deadly at times. With that out of the way, if you’re dead-set on using steroids – you should at least use them properly and invest in the right ones.

You’d be amazed if you knew just how many steroids there are. Some are potent; some are mild – some come with little to no side effects; others might kill you in a matter of weeks. There are even explosives packaged and sold as steroids due to their effects – so how do you know what’s good and what isn’t?

In this article, we’ll help answer whether Canadian Anabolics Steroids from Canada are worth your money, as well as provide some helpful information on steroid use in general.

Anabolic Steroids | Yay or Neigh

Whether you should use steroids is solely up to you. Should you use steroids unless you’re prescribed anabolic steroids by your doctor? Probably not, but that’s likely not going to stop you.

Let’s face the music; steroids are a surefire way to take a shortcut in many athletic sports, which is why people take them. Everyone who takes steroids is well aware of the dangers they bring to the table, and people don’t take them without doing research.

Some steroids are less dangerous than others, yet as long as you monitor your blood work and keep everything within a safe range, you can minimize your chances of experiencing the many negative side effects.

And there are quite a lot of adverse side effects of steroid abuse, such as:

Permanent brain damage

Permanent liver damage

Permanent heart damage

Enlarged organs

Acne and oily skin

Skin tissue damage

Hormone disruption

Delusions

Hysteria

Depression

Mental illness

And these are just some of the most common ones – there are more adverse effects to using steroids than you can imagine.

So, should you do them? Unless you’re well informed and know what you’re doing, as well as doing it under the supervision of a medical professional – you should stay away from all anabolic steroids.

So, how do you take steroids?

Well, that depends on your steroid of choice. There are two types of steroids – oral and injectable. Oral steroids come in pill form and are taken just like any other supplement. These steroids are usually not favored by professionals as all oral steroids have an inherently negative effect on your liver. Their bioavailability is smaller than injectables, and the selection of oral steroids is usually limited.

On the other hand, injectable steroids are just steroid raws dissolved in oil, which are then injected into the body. Injectable steroids are better in every way than oral steroids, at least when it comes to potency, bioavailability, and causing less liver damage. Injectable steroids are often injected into big muscles such as the gluteus, upper arm, or quadriceps.

Why Canadian Steroids?

Steroids come from all over the place, and most are produced in China but branded and sold by European manufacturers. Some of the most known names in the steroid world are Balkanpharma, Genesis, Magnus, and many more.

While these steroids are well known across the athletic world, they all suffer from quality control issues and a range of other problems that makes them less than ideal.

With that being said, many steroids that come out of North American laboratories are far higher in quality. North America is known for its cut-throat quality standards and for producing most of its ‘raws’ on site.

Producing the raw materials required to make steroids on-site allows for a far higher quality control grade, which yields a better, more consistent product. Canada is the shining star of the North American steroid world, as most of their anabolic steroid laboratories produce the raw materials themselves, ensuring high purity and quality.

In Conclusion

Steroids are illegal across many places worldwide for recreational use, and they’re reserved for people who are suffering from genuine illnesses or other things such as hormone replacement.

Steroids are illegal for many reasons, most of which have to do with keeping you as safe as possible. Unsupervised steroid use can lead to many health issues later down the line, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, it has the potential to be fatal.

If you’re adamant about using steroids, do your research, consult with a medical professional, be careful – and enjoy ripping those muscles up.