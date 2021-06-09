There are unlimited discoveries that have been made in the world. But, of all the inventions that people have discovered, mobile phones are vital to the human race.

The reason being, it has changed the world in several ways. Additionally, the most fantastic breakthrough when the mobile phone was introduced, Galaxy Fold, presented a category-defying invention that transformed the nature of the phone and the nature of the future.

Indeed, galaxy fold has unfolded in the future. Samsung Galaxy Fold is an Android smartphone that is foldable and was developed by Samsung electronics.

On 20th March 2019, Samsung Fold was unveiled and was released on 6th September 2019 in South Korea.

Galaxy Fold manufacturers made sure that its contents suit the needs or desire of their targeted clients.

However, it has several features and specializations that make it unique in the market.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a screen size of 7.3 inches. This larger screen size of this phone has created room for multimedia consumption, for example, when you’re doing some gaming or watching videos.

However, it is also excellent when reading documents or articles since it fits so well on the screen. You can hold it with one hand while you read without interacting with your screen to scroll very frequently.

When scrolling and at the same time you are watching some videos, you need to get black bars at the top and bottom. It allows you because of the aspect ratio that is still larger than just any other phone screen. Therefore, you can take advantage of that big full screen.

Battery Life

It has a battery capacity of 4500mAh.The battery power in this foldable phone consumes more on media with a larger display. However, excessively using apps on your phone will preserve the battery quality. Similarly, after using all the multimedia at a particular time in a day, the battery will significantly meet your outperformed expectations.

Great Camera

Galaxy folded has a breakthrough of six selected cameras to capture the incredible. The phone allows you to take classic photos, no matter how you grasp it. It has 16MP for ultra wide camera, 12MP for wide-angle camera and 12MP telephoto camera to support this. Due to the phone’s more excellent display ratio, it always shows you the larger picture. The Folded Galaxy has 4:3 display ratios and a 7.3-inch display; it shows you precisely what the phone camera sensor sees. The ultra-wide camera gives a more extensive perspective with a degree of a hundred and twenty-three field of vision. When snapping extra in one frame, both vertical and horizontally, you can photo-sweep panorama easily. Furthermore, it is equipped with a scene optimizer, which promptly improves your photos.

Weight

Galaxy Fold measures 160.90mm in height, 62.80mm in width, and 17.10mm in thickness. It weighs 276.00grams. It makes it portable wherever you go since it is light.

Conclusion

As you plan to purchase a phone, it is advisable to be familiar with what you exactly need. It would be best if you look for phones with features and specifications that suit your desires. For instance, display, camera, processor power, screen size, and many more.