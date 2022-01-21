Memes are considered a global cultural heritage, where even some of these are sold for astronomical sums thanks to NFT’s technology. So, it is essential to know how they have come to have so much value in money and as a social contribution to culture. Also, get to know how to get and use bitcoins.

What are memes?

In most cases, people associate them with an image and a funny text, which can change countless times each time the meme is generated.

But in reality, what types of memes can exist? A meme can be a video, a text, an image; it is mixed, recycled, and copied countless times to be shared.

This image can be shared infinite times, but just as it can be distributed many times, it can also be modified unlimited times.

Currently, memes have established themselves as an inherent part of online communication. This is because they are a possibility of quickly disseminating certain information.

Its success is based on the ease of spreading and the economics of its creation and design. Currently, most people have a smartphone or are simply seen from another point of view; everyone uses an instant messaging application through their cell phone.

Most memes are easy to understand. GIFs can also be considered memes.

The way memes are used in different parts of the world can vary significantly due to the levels of digital or media censorship that regions may have.

Countries with greater online censorship will be exposed to circulating more dangerous memes in terms of, for example, politics, even running the risk of being arrested if any image is used for ridicule.

Although they seem only innocent jokes, memes have taken several markets. Among those is the active crypto market, which has allowed these cybernetic jokes to emerge as tokens.

Meme coins are extremely risky. You can indeed double or even triple your investment. Still, you can also lose everything because this project can have a downward trend and plummet by up to 60%, which does not guarantee profitability and much less confidence when operating it.

Typically, crypto active market analysts suggest not investing large amounts of money in this token type.

The meme tokens are called cheap coins due to their low economic value compared to the broad financial market offered by the Exchange.

Analysis to take into account before investing in meme tokens

Most people who support this type of coin focus mainly on the highest price and not on the possible capitalization that the asset may have.

Due to their market capitalization, it is complicated for these coins to have a reasonably high return.

The first suggestion to invest in this type of coin is to visualize the existing meme tokens where the main range that we will take into account is from the lowest to the highest price.

Once the tokens have been filtered, we select the one that seems most attractive to us to invest according to the previous analysis, constantly substantiating our investments.

It is essential to analyze the projects in which we will invest. Then, we can use an application where the token can be scanned and verify that it is not a scam.

Meme tokens and cryptocurrencies are not the same; their only relationship is that they use the blockchain platform.

Suppose BITCOIN, the virtual currency par excellence, has been discriminated against due to its high volatility. What can we expect from a meme token that we know will feed on memes’ movement on social networks?

Believe it or not, tokens are not endorsed by BITCOIN; they are two completely different things.

When it comes to whether this type of digital currency can be an investment risk, the answer is a thousand percent yes because there are so many tokens in the world. because of its ease of creation that scammers are on the prowl

This is just to create a decentralized application that allows anchoring to a token. People without investment preparation or newbies can easily fall for these scams and risks that meme tokens represent.

Do not allow yourself to fall into the deception strategy that only wants to harm a platform that has been trying to position itself more and more for more than 10 years, and that is when the birth of this type of digital currency only generates scams around bitcoin and others positioned cryptocurrencies.