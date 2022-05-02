There are a lot of different reasons to buy a VPN. You might want to get around geographic restrictions on content, keep your browsing private, or secure your WiFi connection at home.

VPN use has become necessary for security and privacy as internet threats continue to rise. And if you’re looking for an extra layer of security and anonymity, you should definitely consider purchasing a VPN with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.

While the privacy agenda bonds well with cryptocurrencies and VPNs, users still find it challenging to buy VPNs using crypto.

So which VPN providers actually accept crypto payments? Let’s find out!

Top 8 VPNs You Can Buy With Cryptocurrency

ExpressVPN

Safety and privacy are what ExpressVPN offers. It has a well-built app that makes it easy to use, but its performance makes it stand out even more – especially when it comes to speed.

ExpressVPN takes privacy very seriously – offering a no logs policy and accepting Bitcoin as a payment method.

ExpressVPN is one of the top-rated VPNs according to CNET, and it appears promising as a Bitcoin-friendly service. You can buy it with Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, including Litecoin, Ether, Monero, and Dash.

Nord VPN

NordVPN is one of the top VPNs out there when it comes to privacy. It also has a well-developed user-friendly app and features work at a reasonable speed.

NordVPN is a Panama-based VPN service that offers many servers that provide both security and privacy. With NordVPN, you can connect to over 550 servers in over 60 countries. To buy NordVPN with Bitcoin, you will have to sign up for their services and then pay using Bitcoin.

CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost is a Romania-based VPN that provides great online security. It has over 3200 servers worldwide that provide the ability to unblock websites and content, encrypt your data, and anonymize your online activities.

CyberGhost is easy to use, and its performance is solid – it won’t slow down your internet experience. It offers over 45,000 shared IPs which means that you can achieve an added level of security by hiding behind different identities depending on what you’re doing at the time.

Ivacy VPN

Ivacy is a Singapore-based provider that offers excellent speeds. It has over 500 servers available worldwide, more than enough to easily unblock all geo-restricted content. The company is adamant about user privacy and anonymity, thus creating an encrypted tunnel for you to use online safely.

Ivacy allows five simultaneous connections with a single account, perfect for using several devices at once. It accepts payments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, so you can pay anonymously to keep your data secure.

Surfshark VPN

Surfshark is the Editors’ Choice winner for VPNs, but it’s also one of the most expensive on the list. Surfshark’s multi-hop connections technology allows you to hop your request through multiple servers at a time, making your request more secure and untraceable.

Surfshark includes privacy tools that go beyond VPN protection:

They use a custom DNS service called Smart DNS.

This VPN parses your request through a special module of CleanWeb.

Detects if your accounts are compromised with Surfshark Alert.

Surfshark allows semi-anonymous payments with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, BEAM, and Litecoin, along with traditional VISA and PayPal payments.

HMA VPN

Hide My Ass (HMA) is a security-focused provider that offers great speeds and solid performance. It has over 850 servers in 190 different locations, which makes it one of the biggest VPNs on this list.

It uses AES 256 bit encryption to secure your data; this is the same level of encryption used by governments and banks to secure their data (read more).

Perfect Privacy VPN

Perfect privacy is a Switzerland-based provider that offers great security features like double VPN encryption (a popular security method that routes your data through two VPN servers instead of one), multi-hop technology, and P2P support.

Among the unique features of Perfect Privacy is the “multi-hop cascade” (as mentioned) option. You can use this feature directly through the VPN Manager application on Windows and Mac. You can easily purchase this service with Bitcoin or with your debit card.

Proton VPN

ProtonVPN is provided by Swiss company Proton Technologies AG, behind ProtonMail. There are no differences in the management teams, technical resources, or office locations of ProtonVPN and ProtonMail, according to its official website (click here for more information).

Swiss privacy laws are applicable to the implementation of these programs at Proton’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Your encrypted traffic cannot be intercepted and decrypted later using one of ProtonVPN’s ciphers with Perfect Forward Secrecy.

A variety of popular online media services are unblocked by ProtonVPN so that you can access your favorite streaming content wherever you are.

FAQ

How can I pay using Bitcoin?

You have to sign up with a provider. Then you have to go to the payment gateway where you have to select BTC as a payment method and just press order/get. After that, you have to send a specific amount of Bitcoin to their wallet address, and their system will automatically detect the transaction.

Can a VPN provider auto-charge me monthly with crypto?

Right now, there is no auto-charge available for crypto. You have to complete the transaction to keep using the service manually.

Can I buy VPN anonymously with cryptocurrencies?

Yes, it is possible to be anonymous while buying a VPN service with cryptocurrencies by using a cryptocurrency mixer or a middleman. Still, there are certain risks involved when one opts for anonymity.

Conclusion

Choosing a good VPN can be tricky. You can not trust everyone when your essential data is at stake. However, paying with crypto is really easy and safe at the same time. It keeps you away from many carding scams and honeypots. It’s always advised not to save a few bucks to compromise your confidential data.