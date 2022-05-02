Before we start talking about the recently gained popularity of blue light glasses, we should talk about what blue light glasses are. In simple terms, blue light glasses are designed in a manner that they would filter out the harmful blue-violet rays that are emitted from digital screens.

How does Blue Light affect our eyes?

The color ranges from blue to red in the visible light spectrum, and the blue light is on the edge of the spectrum, close to invisible UV light. This Blue light is considered high-energy visible light due to its short wavelength. Therefore, when we expose our eyes to blue light excessively, we are exposing them to something unnatural and harmful, which has the potential to bring changes in our retina.

What has made blue light glasses so on-trend recently?

Blue light glasses were already quite popular in office spaces and amongst gamers. But during the pandemic, almost the entire world had shifted online, and people were now spending their entire day looking at their screens, be it a mobile phone, laptop, or television. The blue-violet rays emitted from these screens significantly impact our visual health. So, the excessive usage of gadgets during the pandemic has made blue light glasses in demand.

Why do you need to use blue light glasses?

We will explain the reasons why you should use them:

It helps you get a better sleep: Spending time on computer screens or mobiles before sleeping makes your brain alert. The blue light rays delay the secretion of melatonin. Melatonin helps induce sleep and maintains the 24-hour cycle, so any disturbance in the secretion of melatonin would impact your daily life.

It reduces the strain on your eyes: Staring at the screens for hours strains our eye muscles. Ergonomic changes would reduce the stress on your eyes and help your eye muscles relax, and blue light glasses help reduce the strain.

It causes fewer headaches: It has been seen that blue light causes migraine and increases headaches, so blocking the blue rays using blue light glasses would reduce the migraine attacks and recurring headaches.

It reduces the risks of eye disease: It is said that blue light, just like those in sunlight, has the potential to bring about changes in the retina. Although our cornea and lenses block the harmful rays, they cannot stop the blue light. The blue light can cause macular degeneration, increasing the risks of developing cataracts and blindness.

It will improve your visual health: We cannot avoid blue light as it is everywhere, and also, no matter how much we limit our usage of gadgets, the chances of getting exposed to blue light remain persistent, and so are the other risks we mentioned above. So to improve your visual health and take care of it, you must opt for blue light glasses.

Conclusion!

Now that you have understood the concept of blue light glasses, you surely know why they have gained so much popularity. So get your blue light glasses from SmartBuyGlasses UK to protect yourself from harmful blue light.