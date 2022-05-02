Here we are in 2022, and still, there is a shortage of tech experts in the US. Technology continues to develop at a consistent pace. It has become difficult for businesses to keep up with this transition.

Companies are facing difficulties when it comes to engaging the right kind of developers. Many enterprises had to come up with new strategies since the COVID19 pandemic hit the world. For some time, startup founders and business leaders were confused and baffled.

In this article, we shall talk about factors that are connected with tech skill shortage in America and methods to counter these issues.

Rethinking traditional approaches

Since the COVID pandemic, companies have been finding ways to stay afloat. There is a need to think outside the box, old-fashioned office spaces have to be redefined. According to Bloombergquint.com, Almost 70% of U.S. employers reported a talent shortage at the end of 2019. The trend of virtual workplaces has grown over the past few years.

Now, what is a virtual workplace? It is not bound by any type of physical barrier. It also generates more opportunities in the form of online jobs all around the world. Thus, companies are not limited to a certain space.

Moreover, it cuts down additional expenditures which include office rents, bill payments, and equipment costs. The list is long. Plus, employees are prevented from fussing and fretting over commute, transportation, etc.

Changing the nature of training programs

Training a newcomer has expenses of its own. Money has to be invested in high-quality equipment, office space, etc. Virtual job boards can play a major part in ridding company founders of this concern.

An example of such a platform is Gaper that is much more concerned with hiring software engineers for startups. The goal is to create a marketplace of engineers specialized in varying natures of tech projects.

Gaper provides training programs for youngsters who are interested in the field of tech. There is a 14-week accelerator program for career training. Another program is composed of skill-based training in MERN. The business is primarily focused on filling skill gaps for US-based companies.

Secondly, there is a strict vetting process before candidate profiles are finalized for startups. Only the top 1% get to become a part of Gaper’s online community of software engineers. Companies no longer have to be worried about finding the right kind of match that fits their budget.

Remote work does work!

Engaging remote developers are becoming popular among all sizes of companies. With remote workers, achieving project goals becomes the main priority. Other distractions such as being on time, spending concerns – all of these issues become irrelevant.

The main thing is to make sure the project is finished on time. According to prnewswire.com, 69% of U.S. employers are struggling to find skilled workers. Studies also prove that workers prefer a more flexible schedule rather than one that makes them feel trapped.

This is why work-from-home options can be more advantageous for enterprises. As companies struggle to find suitable individuals, the choice of online remote jobs can prove to be more beneficial in the long run.

Workers are more productive when they do not have to worry about reaching the office on time. They can concentrate on achieving their tasks. Happier employees mean better project outcomes.

What do workers want?

Businesses should pay close attention to employee requirements. Do these needs work in favor of the company? All of these points need to be considered. Being glued to an office desk in a dull environment can have a negative impact on an individual’s well-being.

According to Bloombergquint.com, Companies have long complained of a skills gap among job seekers who aren’t keeping up with the demands of the labor market. This is probably because many businesses are not willing to explore various channels.

With hybrid work environments, part-time remote jobs, or full remote jobs, this issue can be addressed. Being stuck in an office routine results in a monotonous schedule. A person may find themselves unable to concentrate.

Keeping in mind what the workers prefer can help a business grow. According to explodingtopics.com, A majority of 57% of tech employees surveyed during the pandemic believe they are more productive when working remotely from home.

The flexibility of schedules gives the workers a feeling of freedom, rather than being controlled by a senior. It is also a misconception that training employees is not possible when they are working from home.

The idea of assigning a mentor can be quite beneficial. For example, software developers get the guidance they need about how a company functions.

Remote teams are composed of diverse individuals working together. This results in more innovation and sharing of different kinds of ideas. Ultimately, inclusion and diversity do lead to growth.

Conclusion

Finally, our discussion on the gap within the tech market of the US and its correlation with these integral factors comes to an end. The world of technology never fails to surprise us.

Terms such as blockchain, AI, mobile applications have become a major part of our lives now. Therefore, businesses and startups must be well-equipped to cope with these changes.