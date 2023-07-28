Pre-season is often the time when fans get an early glimpse of their team’s possibilities, and while positive results are always good for morale, the most important aspect is getting fit and ready for the upcoming campaign. For those who keenly follow the progress of Real Madrid, fans of the Spanish giants are already excited about new signing Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old England international joined from Borussia Dortmund, costing Real Madrid the princely sum of €103 million on 14 June, once the deal was finally confirmed. While there had been constant interest from various Premier League sides, including the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, the destination of Bellingham was never in doubt once Los Blancos made their move.

Bellingham has penned a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is already widely considered to be a world-class talent. Likewise, his new club is firmly of the belief his addition will boost their habitual pursuit of silverware. Real Madrid is priced as outright favorites to win LaLiga 2023-24, valued at 2.00 using the decimal format, which Betway Satta updated following their latest pre-season victory.

England ace stuns the Red Devils

Both participating in a series of pre-season games hosted in the United States, the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester United was eagerly anticipated, as fans excitedly flocked to the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Both teams were also at full strength, ensuring that supporters were in for a treat, providing a genuine clash of European titans.

Making his debut between the posts, new Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana faced the challenge of keeping Real Madrid at bay. However, within just six minutes of the game commencing, there was no preventing an exquisite shot from Jude Bellingham, which nestled into the back of the net. Having opened his goalscoring account in the famous white jersey, the English midfielder went on to excel throughout this intriguing contest, claiming the MVP award.

Although the winning margin could and possibly should have been more for Real Madrid, as they tormented and teased the Red Devils, they settled for a comfortable 2-0 winning margin at the final whistle. And that second goal was also scored with acrobatic flair by another new signing, when 33-year-old Joselu connected with a spectacular overhead kick.

Nevertheless, there was never any doubting which player was going to scoop the MVP award, presented to Bellingham following a spectacular individual performance. During a post-match interview published at the official Real Madrid website, Bellingham actually seemed quite relaxed about his contribution. “I feel comfortable and confident. It’s a joy to play with these players,” he enthused.

New attacking options at Real Madrid

The majority of Real Madrid fans had been hoping the day would never come, believing that Karim Benzema might choose to finish his career with the club. But the 35-year-old simply couldn’t resist doing business in Saudi Arabia, when Al-Ittihad offered a staggering package worth $643 million over three seasons. His presence will be sorely missed, highlighted by having deservedly won the coveted Ballon d’Or award in 2022.

Replacing such an exceptional player was never going to be easy, which is why Real Madrid apparently seems content to bide their time and be patient. According to various reports in Spain, the possibility of moving for Kylian Mbappe has resurfaced, due to his unhappy situation with Paris Saint-Germain at present, and the fact that he has rejected a whopping $330 million approach from Saudi club Al-Hilal. This was the crazy kind of bid you might find in a FIFA game, more akin to the realms of fantasy than real sports.

But ahead of possibly resurrecting their interest for Mbappe, which could lead to another lengthy transfer saga, Real Madrid wisely moved to reinforce their attacking options. Having signed Joselu on loan from Espanyol for the 2023-24 campaign, they have a reliable striker who boasts a wealth of experience and reliability when it comes to scoring, evidenced by his wonderful goal against Manchester United.

Finally, while his primary role will be operating in the heart of the Real Madrid midfield, Bellingham will undoubtedly feature heavily in the attacking third of the pitch, willing to move forward from deeper positions. While it may take a little while for the English player to learn Spanish and adapt to life in Madrid, his impressive soccer talents will add further dynamism to Los Blancos, as they seek to reclaim titles in both LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League.