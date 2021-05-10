The Saudi market is characterised by consumers with high disposable income. Thanks to a large percentage of the population being under the age of 20, there is bound to be a significant demand for consumer goods in the near future!

With that said, it’s not surprising that increasingly more firms (not just in the UK!) are actively seeking to establish a presence in the Kingdom. However, if you’re to successfully break into the competitive Saudi market, there are a few factors you need to consider.

Here we offer a few tips to help.

1. Do your research

In Saudi Arabia, there are three marketing regions:

Western Region

City of Jeddah (the main commercial centre)

Central Region with the capital, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province where the oil and gas industry is most concentrated

If you’re serious about trading in this country, you need to consider the different regions and establish which is best for your company. As well as this, you need to understand Saudi Arabia’s business methods and styles.

In most cases, Saudi Arabian’s like to meet personally with people who wish to trade in their country so they can determine whether they can trust to do business with them.

2. Assess your marketing and advertising options

Most companies these days use the media to their benefit when it comes to advertising their products, and who can blame them? From TV adverts to billboards, trade events and more, there are countless ways to get your brand out there.

Print advertising, like magazines and newspapers, is also an option for marketing your business in Saudi Arabia. And don’t forget to incorporate your contact details – i.e. a phone number, email address, or both – into your campaigns.

3. Seek expert advice

Aside from applying for a Saudi Business Visa, if you’re to do business in Saudi Arabia, you will need to respect the nation’s conservative culture and etiquette too.

If you’re not familiar with the market or their protocols and beliefs, seeking advice from experts in the country or asking a Saudi marketing agency for help, will allow you to market your business in the best way possible – ensuring that you target the right audience and convert prospects into leads.

4. Don’t forget about your customers

The market in Saudi Arabia is open and competitive. So, if you’re going to win and maintain clients, you need to do something pretty special – like setting up a toll-free number (also known as an 800 number).

These are widely recognised in the Kingdom as ‘free to call’ numbers and can give existing or potential customers the incentive to make contact with you. Toll-free numbers in Saudi Arabia can be routed to any global location – allowing your business to appear local, even if you’re on the other side of the world.

