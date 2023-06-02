Tao Tsuchiya and Kento Yamazaki are two of the most popular and talented Japanese actors who have starred in several hit movies and dramas together. They are also the main leads of the Netflix series Alice in Borderland, which has gained a lot of attention and praise from fans and critics alike. But are they more than just co-stars? Are they dating in real life?

Rumors of their romance have been circulating for years, ever since they were spotted having a long dinner together in a restaurant in 2016. According to some witnesses, they left in separate cars after spending about three hours talking and laughing. However, neither of them confirmed or denied the reports, and their respective agencies remained silent as well.

Since then, they have worked together on several projects, such as The 8-Year Engagement, Mare, and Goodbye Ghosts!, showing great chemistry and friendship on and off screen. They have also expressed their admiration and respect for each other in various interviews and events, often praising each other’s acting skills and personalities.

In Alice in Borderland, they play Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi, two strangers who find themselves trapped in a deadly game world where they have to face various challenges and enemies. Their characters develop a strong bond and trust throughout the series, and some fans even hope that they will end up together romantically.

However, despite their close relationship and frequent collaboration, there is no solid evidence that they are dating in real life. They may just be very good friends who enjoy working together and have a lot of things in common. They may also be keeping their personal lives private to avoid unnecessary attention or speculation.

Therefore, we cannot confirm the rumored love relationship between Tao Tsuchiya and Kento Yamazaki, although they get along very well. They seem to be very close buddies who support each other’s careers and dreams. We hope that they will continue to entertain us with their amazing performances and collaborations in the future.