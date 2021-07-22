Undoubtedly, the secret of a successful Instagram marketing campaign lies in algorithms. For most of us, the Instagram algorithm is nothing less than a mystery. But with the right guidance and techniques, you can possibly outsmart the Instagram algorithm.

Firstly, let’s find the answer that what Instagram is.

What is the Algorithm?

Very few people know what an algorithm is and how does it actually work. There are many misconceptions related to Instagram, and here we’ll try to clear them all.

Firstly, many of us believe that there is just one algorithm which isn’t true at all. Instagram has a variety of different algorithms with specific functioning, and they monitor different aspects of every profile. The profiles that increase their followers by fake methods get penalize by Instagram. Therefore, you should only buy Instagram followers and likes through ads from trusted service providers.

In the beginning, when Instagram has a comparatively lower user base, photos appeared in chronological order. But with the time being, the number of Instagram users increased dramatically. With this immense user-base, most of the content from user profiles were started missing out. Therefore, Instagram developed different algorithms for ranking the posts on user newsfeed, in accordance with different aspects.

How does the Instagram Algorithm Works?

Basically, the functioning of the Instagram algorithm is different from stories, a news feed, explore page and others. Here we are going to explain how does Instagram algorithm ranks the posts on your newsfeed.

Basically, it uses different factors or signals to set a pattern for prioritizing the posts. Now, it is important to know that trends of the Instagram algorithm are subject to change with time. But, some of the crucial signals of the Instagram algorithm are as follows:

Relationship: By monitoring the activity of a user, the Instagram algorithm figures out the extent of the relationship with any of your followers on Instagram. Then, the Instagram algorithm takes into account the extent of the relationship, and act accordingly.

User-Interest: Since it is not possible to show all the content to a user, therefore, Instagram figures out the interest of a user. The amount of time you spend on a particular type of content, help the algorithm to understand your interest. You can test this thing yourself while using Instagram.

Recency: Although, it is a bit different from the rest of the signals. Recency of a post is another crucial signal. Instagram ranks recent posts above in the newsfeed while the older posts with the least engagement go down in the newsfeed.

Strategies to Outsmart the Instagram Algorithm

You’ve learned what is algorithm and how does it actually work. Now, it’s time to bring some of the proven strategies to outsmart the Instagram algorithm. So let’s get started.

Focus on posting more video content

We’ve seen in the last couple of years that most of the viral content is in video format. YouTube is its prime example whose user-base has surprisingly increased. Therefore, now the rest of social media channels are encouraging the user to post more video content, by monetization. Similarly, video content is more likely to get better reach as compared to the content in different formats.

Try to get more engagement right after upload

The content is being uploaded every second, therefore, your content can be lost in the ocean of content. Therefore, you have to get more engagement right after the upload. Instagram saw such content that such content has potential and therefore, it favours the ranking. Such content appears above in the newsfeed of more and more people, resulting in getting you a better reach.

Use hashtags effectively

While many techniques come and go, but one thing that remains at the top is hashtag strategy. One right hashtag can take your content to thousands of new faces which in return, get you many new followers.

Use geo-hashtags

Don’t forget to use geo-hashtags in each of your posts, as alone this thing is capable of doing wonders with your content. We’ve tested many times that how using a geo-hashtag can make difference.

Forget all the illogical myths

Most of the time, your content is capable of getting nice reach but then you commit a blunder. This is due to the reason that many myths are revolving around in the market and users start following them. As a result, instead of getting you better results, it leaves a bad impact.

Reach your post to more people

You should also think of other means that can reach your post to more people. But currently, if you’re having a low follower count then it can be near to impossible. Those users have the option of buying Instagram Followers. With this technique, you can increase the follower’s count in no time.

Conclusion:

Above in the article, we’ve explained everything you need to know about the Instagram algorithm. We’ve also explained that how you can maximize Instagram followers in a very short time period by understanding Instagram algorithm.