Camila Homs, also known as Cami Homs, is a famous Argentine fashion model, social media influencer, content creator, media face, and entrepreneur from Buenos Aires, Argentina. She was born on December 3, 1995, to her parents Liliana and Horacio Homs. She has two younger sisters named Agustina and Valentina.

Camila started her modeling career at a young age and soon became popular for her stunning looks and style. She has collaborated with many famous fashion and beauty brands, such as L’Oreal, Maybelline, Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein, and more. She also launched her own bikini brand called Cami Homs Swimwear.

Camila is also a successful social media influencer, with over 994K followers on her Instagram account @camihoms. She posts her modeling projects, lifestyle photos, travel diaries, and family moments on her profile. She also has a YouTube channel with over 50K subscribers, where she uploads vlogs, Q&A sessions, makeup tutorials, and challenges.

Camila is best known in the country as the ex-partner of Rodrigo De Paul, an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Atletico Madrid and the Argentina national team. The couple dated for a long time and even had a daughter together named Francesca, who was born in 2019.

However, their relationship ended in 2022 due to unknown reasons. Rodrigo then started dating Tini Stoessel, a famous Argentine singer and actress. This caused a lot of controversy and media attention, especially when Camila was seen enjoying a sunny afternoon in a hostel in Punta del Este in January 2023, where a group of young people recognized her and began to sing songs both for and against her ex-boyfriend and his new partner.

Camila handled the situation with grace and humor, and later posted a video on her Instagram stories thanking her fans for their support and love. She also said that she was happy for Rodrigo and Tini and wished them all the best.

Camila is currently single and focused on her career and daughter. She is an independent and strong woman who inspires many people with her beauty, talent, and charisma.