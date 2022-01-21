The world is moving fast, and as it progresses, more people have access to the 4G network, which is beginning to saturate due to too many connected devices.

Does that imply slower speeds, interference, the solution? Leap 5G, which is expected to be adopted in 2020 with many advantages for users. 5G is already considered as the communication of the future that will support the Internet of things.

Evolution of technologies in the world

The year 2019 has been the year of the first deployments of 5G networks and the first fulfilled promises of quantum computing without leaving aside the establishment of some initiatives for the financial use of ‘block chain’.

These three technologies will mark a before and after in the different sectors in the coming years. Mobile communication networks have been evolving dynamically, assuring users to have greater benefits over time.

While the first generation (1G) offered analog voice services, the (2G) allowed users to send and receive texts. The third (3G) came with mobile broadband, to allow handling more robust data and content: music, videos, and photographs.

Currently, with the fourth generation, people can handle more content even live, with greater speed, fluidity, in large quantities supporting more platforms, not only on cell phones but also on tablets, wearable, and cars.

In other words, 4G technologies has generated new digital experiences for the user, anytime, anywhere, with connections up to 10 times faster, changing the way people communicate or entertain themselves.

Thanks to 4G LTE, making a video call, watching a movie, or playing online with the world, have become as everyday actions as sending a text message or posting a comment on a social network.

The increased supply and demand for video opens the doors to applications related to advertising, mobile commerce, healthcare, education, and customer service.

5g technology and the blockchain

Scope of the 5G and blockchain merger analysts has been anticipating the implications of the Internet of Things (IoT) for several years. However, there have been two main obstacles to its success: capacity and security. But now, the introduction of new technology could change that.

This year, major carriers such as AT&T and Verizon will introduce 5G, the next generation of cellular mobile communications.

The 5G platform offers high data speed, reduced latency, energy savings, cost reduction, increased system capacity, and massive device connectivity, according to analysts.

5g technology will change our lives as telecommunications end users, and the protagonist of this technology is speed.

According to experts, this technology will revolutionize the world, it opens up great opportunities for us to act efficiently and develop new business models.

Super news and entrepreneur went to the news concerning 5G technology, which was only a project, to become a reality.

The Chinese company One Plus has presented its first mobile phone with 5G with greater speed and that is a revolution.

But this is not all. Now also from our Smartphone, we can mine Ethereum, the second most important cryptocurrency in the world.

The idea has been launched by the Wings Mobile Company through its Wings X terminal.

China + 5g TECHNOLOGY = BTC 5G

The company China Telecom, one of the telecommunications companies in Asia, revealed that block chain technology will be massively integrated into its 5G systems as the revolutionary technology behind bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin.

Company officials asserted that DLT technology would significantly improve revenue sharing, billing, and digital payments according to Liang Wei. “Block chain technology can help achieve more efficient and secure 5G resource sharing and usage tracking.

The decentralized exchange of protocols and payments can be made automatically through smart contracts. “

The combination of 5G and block chain technology is a future trend. DLT and 5G are mutually reinforcing and complementary. The 5G-based realization of the whole Internet can provide limitless possibilities for creating IoT applications.

Those who bet on talent and research in quantum computing today will be those who in ten years can reap the benefits and rewards that it will bring.

Conclusion

In the coming years, this technology, which decentralizes management and eliminates intermediaries from any transaction, is expected to allow block chain operations to be carried out faster and with more security.

Blockchain has the potential to eliminate intermediaries in all industries, but above all, it can generalize access to financial services, and make the transition to a society in which data is not separated into silos, but in which it exists.

A DATA ATMOSPHERE, thanks to which all people can benefit from the potential of artificial intelligence in a fair and trust-generating way.