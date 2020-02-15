Recently NextWaveMultimedia posted a video on their official page page.

And that video was a teaser of World Cricket Championship 3.

From that video it is now official that they are working on a new cricket game:

World Cricket Championship 3

And today in this article we will discuss these things:

1. When they can release this game?

2. What are the new features this new game will have?

3. Will it be based on the same gaming engine?