Recently NextWaveMultimedia posted a video on their official page page.
And that video was a teaser of World Cricket Championship 3.
From that video it is now official that they are working on a new cricket game:
World Cricket Championship 3
And today in this article we will discuss these things:
1. When they can release this game?
2. What are the new features this new game will have?
3. Will it be based on the same gaming engine?
WCC3 Release Date
It is not clear from the teaser when they are gonna release World Cricket Championship 3.
But we can predict that the company can release this game somewhere around IPL 2020.
But you may be thinking:
Why IPL 2020?
Well, IPL is a big tournament and it's the perfect time for the company to release their new game.
As it will generate hype around this game.
NextWaveMultimedia Can release this game just 3-4 weeks before IPL 2020.
World Cricket Championship 3 - Features
I don't think NextWaveMultimedia will do dramatic changes to this game.
But I think company man have worked on many areas like, commentary, tournaments, etc.
They will definitely do improvements in the commentary section. As the commentary in the WCC 3 is just average. Whether is Hindi commentary or english commentary. NextwaveMultimedia need to work on this area.
Can WCC3 Be Based on New Gaming Engine
There's no much possibility that NWM will make changes to it's gaming engine.
Why?
They have worked so hard and continually updated World Cricket Championship 2.
And most users don't have any major complaints. I think NWM will not risk their current gaming engine.
They will continue to work on this gaming engine.