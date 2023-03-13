Find out the problem if your air conditioning system is blowing warm air; it might be as easy as filthy or damaged filters or as severe as a failing compressor.

You’ve scheduled an appointment for your AC technician to do routine maintenance, but in the meantime, you’re wondering what could be wrong. The following are a few of the most frequent causes of inefficient or non-cooling air condition Sydney equipment.

1. The Filters Are Either Unclean Or Worn Out

Although air conditioners are designed to maintain a constant temperature within a building, there are occasions when the air blows warm, even though the thermostat is set to the coolest possible temperature. Nonetheless, if you discover that your AC is emitting warm air, there is undoubtedly an issue. Most of the time, this is because your filters are filthy or need to be replaced.

If your AC isn’t functioning properly, you can try cleaning the filters by removing the grille from the indoor unit and identifying the filter panel(s). Then, you may either vacuum off the visible dust or wash the air filter in detergent diluted in lukewarm water before hanging it to dry in the shade.

2. The Condenser Coils Are Clogged With Debris Or Dust

If you have cleared any leaves or debris around the outside unit and your air conditioning system is still producing warm air, it may be because the condenser coils are dirty or dusty. Cleaning the condenser coils once a year is recommended, and you should keep any plants or other vegetation at least a few feet away from the unit for optimal airflow.

3. You Have A Damaged Compressor

You must fix the air conditioner if it blows hot air even when the thermostat is set to a tolerable setting. If the vents aren’t blowing as much air or aren’t blowing cold air when the unit is on, then something is wrong.

If you’ve performed the standard preventative maintenance checks (on things like the filters and the condenser coils, and found nothing wrong, it’s probably time to call the pros to figure out what’s wrong. Larger problems, like a broken compressor, can severely impair your unit’s cooling capacity, so spotting the issue as soon as possible is crucial.

4. You’re Not Using The Thermostat Properly

Both “auto” and “on” are standard thermostat settings for air conditioners. In ‘auto’ mode, the indoor fan can be turned off, much like in heating mode, if the unit detects the temperature is about to reach the predetermined point. It’s best to be safe than sorry and put your device into cooling mode throughout the heat. The inside fan will be powered, allowing for more precise temperature regulation.

In certain circumstances, the source of this issue is that the machine is leaking water or gas. A little condensation/water dripping from your AC unit drain or outdoor unit is not unusual. However, if you notice an unexpected leakage/ rise in condensation from your ceiling space/ vents, contact professionals for AC repairs.