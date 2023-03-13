With an objective of making customer comfort an utmost priority, Axis bank brings SMS Banking services that let customers enjoy banking from anywhere and at any time without bothering about the Axis Bank Timings. It allows users to get information regarding the bank account and avail services such as balance checks, mini statements, request cheque book, update email-ID, etc.

Earlier, let’s take an example of a Kotak Bank account holder, if he wanted to check his account balance, he was required to visit the bank as per Kotak Bank timings to get his passbook updated. But now, there is no need to visit the bank time and again. This is because now the banks provide access to a range of banking services from the convenience of your mobile phone.

List of SMS Services and the SMS Format to be sent

Keyword SYNTAX/SAMPLE MESSAGE Information CustID CustID Gives you customer ID linked to your savings account. BAL [account-number] BAL 123 Gives you the balance for the specified account number. The account number is optional. If no account number is specified, you will get the balance in your primary account. GREEN <Email Id> GREEN [email protected] Helps you to register for E-Statement. This service is available only for Retail customers. ESTMT<last 5 digits of account no.><From Date><To Date> Dates in DD-MM-YYYY format ESTMT 12345 01-04-2020 30-04-2020 Helps you to request for E-statement. E-statement will be sent only to the registered Email ID. MOBILE<mobile number><operator name><amount><last 6 digits of account no.> MOBILE 9820698206 VODAFONE 100 123456 Helps you to recharge prepaid mobile. ADREMOVE<last 4 digits of credit card no.> ADREMOVE 9075 Helps you to deactivate auto debit on Axis Bank Credit Card. AVAILBAL<last 4 digits of credit card no.> AVAILBAL 9075 Gives you the credit card available balance limit. CARDBAL<last 4 digits of credit card no.> CARDBAL 9075 Gives you the credit card outstanding balance. DISBURSAL<Application ID> DISBURSAL 1065362000 Gives you the status about disbursal of a particular application no. If the same is disbursed, you will be able to see disbursal amount as well. LASTPAY<last 4 digits of credit card no.> LASTPAY 9075 Gives you the last payment done for your credit card with amount and date. REN<Y><last 6 digits of fixed deposit account no.> REN Y 900076 Helps you to change the maturity instructions of Fixed deposit from Auto Closure to Auto Renewal prior to maturity date. Mode of operation should be ‘Self’. ACA<last 4 digits of credit card no.> ACA 9075 Helps you to activate your credit card for cases where credit card is dispatched under temporary block mode since card delivery is address specific in nature. Once customer receives the card, they need to activate the same by sending this SMS. Not applicable for cards that are dispatched under active mode. CLE<last 4 digits of credit card no.> CLE 9075 Gives you the availability of a credit limit Increase offer on your credit card. BLOCKCARD <last 4 digits of Debit Card no.> BLOCKCARD 1234 Helps you to block your Debit Card. CUSTIDCC<last 4 digits of credit card no.> CUSTIDCC 9075 Gives you customer ID linked to your credit card (Standalone Cards customers). MINI MINI 123 Gives you the last three transactions in the specified account. The account number is optional. If no account number is specified, then returns last three transactions in your primary account. MBANK MBANK Helps you to download the new mobile application. You will receive a link to download the same. ATM ATM 400025 Helps you to locate the nearest ATM. CHQBK<last 6 digits of account no.> CHQBK 612349 Helps you to send a request for Cheque Book. CHQST<6 digits of Cheque no.><last 6 digits of account no.> CHQST 123456 009875 Gives you the status of your cheque. STOPCHQ<6 digits of Cheque no.><last 6 digits of account no.><3 digit reason code>



Reason Code

019 – Cheque Book lost

020 – Cheque Book mutilated

021 – Cheque Book stolen

022 – Cheque forged

023 – Cheque lost

018 – Cheque Book not received

016 – Others

017 – Wrong amount spelt STOPCHQ 123456 009875 020 Helps you to stop your cheque from being encashed. DTH<Customer ID><operator name><amount><last 6 digits of account no.> DTH 1000000001 TATASKY 200 123456 Helps you to recharge DTH connection. DATA<Data card number><operator><amount><last 6 digits of account no.> DATA 9820698206 VODAFONE 100 123456 Helps you to recharge prepaid data card. MMID MMID Gives you the MMID. MMID is used for transferring funds using IMPS. This service is available only for Retail customers. PAN<PAN number><Customer ID> PAN DJXFR8564G 840691234 Helps you to update PAN number in your Customer ID. EDGEBAL<Customer ID> EDGEBAL 845364758 Gives you the EDGE REWARD point balance. PAYGO PAYGO Gives you the balance for your PAYGO wallet. MCCBAL<last 4 digits of credit card no.> MCCBAL 9075 Gives you the Multi Currency Card balance. BLOCK<last 4 digits of credit card no.> BLOCK 9075 Helps you to block your credit card. Fastag Balance FTGBAL <Vehicle number> To get the available balance in your FASTag wallet. Fastag Recharge FTGRCHRG <Vehicle number> To access the recharge portal link and recharge your FASTag wallet. Fastag Wallet ID FTGWALID <Vehicle number> To get information about your FASTag wallet ID. Fastag vechicle status FTGSTATUS <Vehicle number> To get the current vehicle status – If the vehicle is active, have low balance or black listed. BLOCKALL <Customer ID> BLOCKALL 123456 Helps you to block your Internet Banking, Mobile Banking and UPI access. BLOCKUPI <Customer ID> BLOCKUPI 123456 Helps you to block your UPI access. BLOCKFC <last 4 digits of Forex Prepaid Card no.> BLOCKFC 1234 Helps you to block your Forex Prepaid Card. BLOCKPC <last 4 digits of INR Prepaid Card no.> BLOCKPC 1234 Helps you to block your INR Prepaid Card.

*Cheque book charges, if any, would be applicable as per the charge schedule. For charges kindly refer charge schedule.

Customers can also request various non-financial service requests with the help of SMS Banking: