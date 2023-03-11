Cosmetic surgery is a great way to improve not only one’s appearance but their self-confidence. However, it’s important to understand that these procedures are the first step in achieving lasting results. Following through with proper post-operation care is the key to maintaining a person’s cosmetic surgery results. Below are some tips to help individuals stay on track and ensure their results last.

Follow the Surgeon’s Instructions

After surgery, a board-certified plastic surgeon will provide post-operative instructions to help patients manage their cosmetic surgery results. These will include information on how to take care of the incision sites, what activities should be avoided, and when it’s safe to resume normal activities.

They may also recommend a routine of cleansing and moisturizing products to help keep the skin healthy. Following these instructions and guidelines is important to ensure the best possible cosmetic surgery results.

Eat Healthy and Exercise Regularly

Eating vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other essential nutrients promotes healing after surgical procedures and maintains overall health. These healthy eating habits will also contribute to maintaining a person’s weight which is especially important for individuals who have had liposuction or other body-contouring procedures.

In addition to dieting, regular exercise will help a person maintain proper muscle tone and reduce the risk of sagging skin after any plastic surgery procedure. Exercise also benefits overall health, so it’s important to ensure a person slowly and safely returns to their pre-surgery exercise routine.

Avoid Smoking and Drinking Alcohol

Smoking and drinking are some of the worst enemies of plastic surgery results. This is because these habits can dramatically hinder the healing process and even contribute to sagging skin or scarring around areas where the skin has been tightened or lifted.

Smoking also damages collagen production, which makes it harder for the body to regenerate and maintain youthful-looking skin. Therefore, individuals should avoid smoking and drinking after cosmetic surgery to achieve optimal results.

Protect Yourself from Sun Damage

Exposure to ultraviolet radiation in sunlight causes premature aging of the skin as well as discoloration or spots on the face and other areas that were treated during surgery. To protect delicate skin, always wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 when outdoors.

Individuals should also wear protective clothing such as hats or sunglasses and avoid direct sunlight. This is especially important for individuals with skin-tightening procedures, as the sun can negatively affect their cosmetic surgery results.

Always Stay Hydrated

Water is essential for maintaining good overall health and is especially important for keeping skin looking young and radiant. Therefore, individuals should always drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep their cosmetic surgery results looking great.

Eating foods with high water, such as fruits and vegetables, also helps keep the skin hydrated and healthy. This will ensure the body functions optimally, contributing to long-lasting cosmetic surgery results.

Visit Your Surgeon Regularly

Regular visits with the surgeon will ensure that an individual is taking the proper steps to maintain the results of their plastic surgery procedure. During these visits, the doctor assesses how their body responds and if any changes need to be made to their surgery results to look their best.

These check-ups are especially important after having more complex procedures, such as face lifts or tummy tucks, as they may require additional follow-up care. By staying on top of post-operative maintenance and visiting with a surgeon regularly, individuals know if further treatment is needed or any other concerns should be addressed.

Avoid Unnecessary Stress

Stress can have a negative effect on the body, including how well an individual can maintain their cosmetic surgery results. Too much stress causes individuals to develop wrinkles or other signs of aging more quickly than naturally.

Therefore, it’s important to find ways to reduce and manage stress to keep skin looking young and healthy. This could include activities such as yoga or meditation. Sleep is also essential for wound healing, so get enough rest after plastic surgery.

Cosmetic surgery is a great way to enhance a person’s appearance but it comes with a price. Taking the proper steps for post-operative care is important to get the most out of a procedure and maintain long-lasting results. This includes avoiding smoking and drinking, wearing sunscreen and protective clothing, staying hydrated, visiting their surgeon regularly, and managing stress. By following these tips, individuals can ensure that their cosmetic surgery results look their best for many years.