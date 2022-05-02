Scrubbing is vital to exfoliate or remove dead skin cells. It removes excess sebum, clears clogged pores, and rejuvenates the skin to give a healthy natural glow when used regularly.

Since everyone has a different skin type, their needs are not the same. Some need to exfoliate daily, while the rest seems fine with a weekend scrubbing routine. Here is a complete guide to choosing and using the best face scrub for glowing skin.

What Makes a Face Scrub Different From a Face Wash?

A face wash is a mild skin care product that removes makeup, dirt, and pollution accumulated on the skin’s surface throughout the day. Its constituency is smooth and action gentler compared to a face scrub.

A face scrub contains coarse granules that assist in deep cleansing beyond the outer surface. Made up of ingredients like walnut shells, it not only removes dirt and oil from the skin surface but penetrates skin pores to unclog them from excess sebum (the macromolecule responsible for oily skin).

What Are the Benefits of Using Face Scrubs?

For clear and oil-free skin, do not skip the exfoliation part. Face scrub imparts topical benefits like:

Enhances blood circulation

Improved skin texture

Keeps acne issues under control

It helps get rid of dead and flaky skin

Reduces dark spots or acne marks

Aids in absorption of skincare products

How to Choose Face Scrub for Different Skin Types?

Different face scrubs target different issues. Thus, it is essential to look for suitable ingredients to help you achieve the desired results. When buying skincare products, make sure it is:

Clinically tested

Preservative-free

Harmful chemical-free

Made of natural ingredients

Go with a reputed skin care brand

Apart from this, look for face scrubs based on your skin type.

For Oily Skin

Oily skin is most susceptible to acne-related skin issues. Using a face scrub containing Apricot would be a perfect choice. It has oil-absorbing and brightening properties that not only help remove dead skin cells and clean clogged pores but also remove excessive oil.

For Dry Skin to Combination Skin

Damaged dry skin can be challenging to manage. Lack of sufficient moisture triggers flaking, amounting to scaly outgrowths on the face.

A perfect choice for this skin type would be an oatmeal scrub which hydrates the skin and locks in the moisture, preventing tan and ageing. Oatmeal contains saponin that gently removes dirt and bacteria from skin pores. We would recommend trying Lotus Herbals WHITEGLOW Skin Brightening Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub.

This skin whitening scrub shows instant results. It comes packed with the benefits of yoghurt, an established ingredient in skincare known for its powerful skin-lightening properties. This scrub clears stubborn skin spots, removes oil and dirt, and unclogs the skin pores. It also eliminates whitehead and blackhead because your skin tone deserves to be flawless, like your confidence.

For Sensitive Skin

Even sensitive skin can benefit from exfoliation, as long as it is done gently and just once or twice a week. Since sensitive skin is susceptible to becoming red, irritated, and dry, look for a gentle exfoliator. It maximises good bacteria on the skin that fight the bad bacteria, thus creating a healthy balance and improving skin quality.

How to Use Face Scrubs?

Dampen your face.

Squeeze a pea-size of face scrub on the palm.

Use your fingertip to apply all over the face.

Uniformly spread it across the T-zone (nose bridge, forehead, and around the eyes)

Massage gently in a circular motion for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly with cold water.

Pat it dry with a soft towel or microfiber cloth.

Why Prefer Scrubs with Natural Ingredients?

Anything that has to do with chemicals can’t be good for you. Since the skin is sensitive and exposed to dirt and pollution the whole day, it needs the touch of soothing natural ingredients that won’t add to its woes. Natural ingredients are preferred as they are more effective, eco-friendly, gentle, and don’t harm the skin in the long run.

Conclusion

Scrubs are excellent exfoliating treatments that can make your skin look and feel great. Although, compatibility is crucial when using skincare products. Before shopping for a face scrub or a face wash, learn more about your skin type, its needs, and desired results. We hope this blog post has helped you pick the best face scrub!