Are you considering adding HDR real estate photography to your services but are unsure how to set your camera? Don’t need to worry, we got this cover. HDR real estate photography helps to create one great image by taking numerous exposures of the same scene. Later blend them into one photo through editing. The different exposures help to capture a wider range of tones and colors, which gives more flexibility when it comes to post-processing.

In this guide, We’ll cover everything from bracketing techniques to white balance and color correction! So whether you’re a beginner or an experienced photographer, we will help you take stunning HDR photos of homes for sale.

So, let’s get started!

What Is HDR Photography?

High Dynamic Range (HDR) photography is a procedure that involves taking multiple exposures of the same scene at different shutter speeds and then blending the images into one during post-processing. In basic terms, a photographer captures at least three images that contain at least one over-exposed image, an under-exposed image, and a perfectly exposed image.

Now upload all these files in editing software to blend them to make them one. HDR photography can be used to create highly stylized images with a phenomenal look, or it can be used to produce more natural-looking results. Regardless of the style, HDR photography can be an incredibly powerful tool for real estate photography.

Real Estate HDR Photography: Why It Works

HDR seems to be a perfect fit for this genre, but what makes it so? There are a few reasons.

First, HDR has an aperture priority mode that allows you to capture a wider range of exposures. This can be specifically beneficial when taking interior shots, as you can limit the light.

Second, HDR photos have a unique look that can set them apart from traditional photos.

Finally, HDR photos are often less susceptible to lens distortion than traditional photos. This is because the multiple exposures that are used to create an HDR photo help to even out any lens distortion that might occur.

With a little practice, you’ll be able to produce stunning HDR photos that will really amaze your clients.

Use HDR Photography To Make Your Real Estate Listings Stand Out

As a professional real estate photographer, you know that HDR photography is key to capturing the perfect shot. With these camera setting tips, you’ll be able to create stunning HDR images that will make your clients happy!

Understand Basic Camera Settings For HDR

The first thing you need to understand about camera settings for HDR real estate photography is that there are three main things you need to adjust:

Exposure

Aperture

ISO

Exposure

It is probably the most important setting when it comes to HDR real estate photography. This is because HDR photos require you to take multiple exposures of the same scene, and then combine them into one final image. The right exposure will ensure that all of the details in your scene are captured properly. This will ensure that all the shadows are well-defined, without being too dark. And this is important when taking photos of rooms and corridors for your real estate business. To do this, you will need to use a tripod, and take multiple exposures of the same scene at different shutter speeds.

Aperture

This controls how much light enters the camera, and therefore how bright or dark your final image will be. For HDR real estate photography, use a fairly wide aperture. This will ensure all the details in your scene are shot properly. A good starting point is an aperture of f/8.

ISO

This controls how exposed the camera sensor is to light. A higher ISO setting will make the sensor more sensitive, while a lower ISO setting will make it less sensitive. For HDR real estate photography, you want to use a low ISO setting. This will ensure that your image is not too grainy or noisy. A good starting point is an ISO of 200.

Importance OF Properly Exposing Each Image | How To Do It?

One of the most important aspects of taking a good photo is ensuring that the image is properly exposed. This can be a challenge, especially when working with high-dynamic-range (HDR) photography. When taking HDR photos, it is important to use stops to properly expose each image. By using stops, photographers can ensure that each image in an HDR sequence is properly exposed, resulting in a final photo that has great detail and clarity. While it may take some practice to get the hang of using stops, doing so will help you take better HDR photos.

How to do it

On most cameras, you can adjust this setting in “manual mode.” This offers you total control over the exposure. To adjust the exposure, you will need to utilize the shutter speed dial on your camera. Just turn the dial until you have the desired shutter speed. As a general rule of thumb, slower shutter speeds with lower numbers will result in darker images, while faster shutter speeds with higher numbers will result in brighter images.

Auto Exposure Bracketing | How To Set Up Camera For It

After acquiring a piece of basic knowledge, now it’s time for you to know how to set up your camera’s version of Auto Exposure Bracketing. Using Auto Exposure Bracketing (AEB) ensures proper exposure in high-contrast situations by taking multiple shots at different exposure levels. It gives you a greater chance of capturing the correctly exposed scene and speeding up your work at one location. All you need to do is do a bit of programming first, then click the shutter just one time, the rest will be done by the camera automatically.

How To Set Up Camera For AEB

Most DSLR cameras have an AEB mode that can be smoothly accessed through the menu system. However, menu names are different and vary for camera-to-camera models. However, the settings remain the same regarding any camera model. To set up your camera for AEB

Set the desired exposure interval. You can do this by setting your camera on Aperture Priority Mode.

Now you need to select the number of images. Simply pick 3 or 5 shots and set the interval of stops to 3.

Once you have AEB set up, simply press the shutter button to take the series of photographs. However, make sure that the aperture setting must be F/8 and with low level ISO.

With AEB, it is important to use a tripod to avoid any blur from camera movement.

Additionally, using a remote shutter release or setting the camera to self-timer mode will help to avoid any vibrations that could cause blur.

As a beginner, a real estate photographer, use 5 images rather than 3. because if you make an error, you will have more images for the correction.

Conclusion

If you’re interested in taking HDR real estate photography, there are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind when it comes to camera settings. By following the tips mentioned above, you’ll be well on your way to taking stunning HDR photos of rooms, kitchen, washrooms and other areas of the property.