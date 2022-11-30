Bichectomy and rhinoplasty surgeries are among the main aesthetic applications applied to have a sharp and aesthetic facial structure. Having a sharper chin, cheeks and a smooth nose can be congenital or possible with cosmetic facial surgeries. While bichectomy is applied in individuals with a fuller facial structure, rhinoplasty is performed in individuals with a bony nose structure. It is possible to have more prominent facial features with bichectomy application in individuals with fuller facial structures. However, there are some points to be considered while doing this. In this article, we have compiled the 3 most important things to consider after bichectomy:

Nutrition After Bichectomy

Since bichectomy is a procedure performed directly on the cheeks in the mouth, the most affected life activity is undoubtedly nutrition. Just as you pay attention to your diet before the surgery, your diet after the bichectomy is also very important. At this point, you should pay attention to the following:

Bichectomy is a condition that directly affects your nutrition, so do not follow a strict diet before and after surgery, If you have a cold before the operation, your bichectomy or rhinoplasty surgery may be delayed because it will not be possible to use medication, You should definitely not consume alcohol and cigarettes after the surgery, Post-operative drug use is not recommended, so talk to your doctor about your prescription drugs, Do not consume very cold or very hot foods after the surgery, bichectomy or rhinoplasty but also consume soft foods such as puree for the first three days.

Drug Use After Bichectomy

Medication use after bichectomy should be done as recommended by your doctor. In this context, you should bring the medications you regularly use, including painkillers and antibiotics, with you on the day of surgery and use them in accordance with your doctor’s advice. You should avoid using aspirin, ibuprofen, blood thinners, anti-inflammatory drugs, and herbal supplements during and after surgery. In addition, some medications may be recommended by your doctor. In addition, if you are using drugs, vitamins, herbal supplements, alcohol, and tobacco products before the operation to avoid complications after the bichectomy, be sure to inform your doctor before the operation.

One Week After Bichectomy

Recovery and return to normal life are possible within 1 week after bichectomy surgery. Although swelling or bruising may occur for a week after the surgery, these will decrease at the end of a week. Do not use any additional treatment, mask, or medication to remove these bruises or swellings as they will go away on their own. Some temporary conditions after bichectomy:

Round appearance in the first two days,

Bruises and redness,

Mild pain

These rinses are purely temporary so don’t interfere to get through them yourself.

Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Hospital Bichectomy

As in other aesthetic applications, it is necessary to perform the operation in the correct hospital in order to obtain healthy results in the bichectomy procedure. You can choose our Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Hospital to avoid serious complications after the surgery. With the aesthetic services provided by our specialist physicians, you can achieve the aesthetic appearance you want in a healthy way.