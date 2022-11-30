JavaScript is an integral part of the programming world with numerous projects and programs that make websites and applications interactive enough to grab the attention of users. All the websites have several JavaScript programs, which are as important as HTML and CSS. Many websites have JavaScript dates times displayed. Setting up a date requires the right approach and coding to follow, and most beginners often find it a hard nut to crack. Sometimes the date is mentioned in a timestamp that needs to be converted to date format, which is obviously a human-readable form. You need to convert timestamp to date in JavaScript in the correct way.

When I was learning JavaScript, I wanted to convert timestamp to date, and that’s when I was stuck. I never gave up and keep trying different ways to get through the code. I sum up a few efficient options that can easily convert timestamp to date. Let’s check out the methods:

Methods to Convert Timestamp to Date

Method 1 – Using new Date()

The new Date() is a constructor used to create a new date object with the current date as well as time. It is an effective method to try as it converts the timestamp to date. Let’s have a look at the step-by-step process to understand it better:

You need to declare ‘timeStamp’ as a variable to store a value. Create the constructor Date() to define a new date object along with using the value of the timestamp as the argument. Once done, get it converted on the console with the variable to get the desired output with the day in the week, month, and year with the time in hours, minutes, and seconds along with AM/PM as well as the time zone.

Method 2 – Using the getHours(), getMinutes(), and toDateString()

This is another method that is worth trying to get the date format from the timestamp. For this, all you need to start is to assign a particular value to it and store it in the timeStamp variable.

After this, use the Date() constructor to get a new date object created along with the value of timeStamp passed as the argument just the way you have used in the above method.

As it is the method to use the getHours() and getMinutes(), you need to use the same to obtain hours and minutes. With this, you also need to use the toDateString() method to get the date.

In the end, you just need to use the console log to get the output in date format.

Method 3 – Using Date class

This is another method to convert timestamp to date. It is also an efficient way to create a new date object to display the date format. With this Date class method, you can fetch each attribute separately. Have a look at the example:

To declare timeStamp value, the method is just the same as we have already discussed above. It should be declared in the variable, and then to the new Date().

Now, you need to apply the getDate(), getMonth(), getFullYear() to get the date, month, and year along with the getHours(), getMinutes(), and getSeconds() to obtain date format. Also, call the log on the console. Get the date in the human-readable format with the time.

It is really effective way to try when you are trying to convert timestamp to date.

Conclusion

We highlighted the methods to convert timestamp to date. JavaScript dates times have an important role to play when it comes to displaying it on the website. All three methods are easy yet effective to convert timestamp to date format. To learn more about javascript you can read more here