A perfect eCommerce product page has a quality SEO, protected with a suitable SSL certificate to keep away hackers, those with malicious intents, and is loaded with valuable product descriptions.

But, these three things are just the benchmark of a successful product page. There is plenty more that goes into making an appropriate page.

It is estimated that 58% of customers will stop purchasing from a store after a poor experience.

In other words, 58% of people would bounce back from your product page if they don’t get the best experience.

But, don’t worry because we are going over nine ways through which you can optimize your product page:

#1. Use A Long Product Name

A product name on your page serves both as information to the user and keywords for searches.

As long-tail keywords are faring much better than the shorter ones, it is better to use a long-tail keyword as your product name.

For example, a keyword such as “Men Blue Denim Jeans Size 38” is much better than “Blue Men Jeans.”

Short tail keywords are more competitive as more people integrate them into their product pages, so long tail keywords are better.

#2. Put An Intriguing Description

Often, product descriptions speak of the product’s dimensions while ignoring the benefits a customer can derive from it.

Every customer wants to know how a product will benefit him/her, but only a few product pages have a segment dedicated to that.

Coming back to our blue denim jeans example, you can state how comfortable your jeans are, how they can be harmless to those with skin disorders and how mobile a person gets after wearing them.

Such benefits alongside the dimensions will make a product description stand out.

#3. Put The Price In Bold Letters

Many segments are price-driven. They are more concerned about the price than the quality, so it is recommended to put the product price upfront.

If you offer any discounts or offs then, cut the actual price in half and put the new price beside it.

That will help customers know that you are selling a product on a limited-time offer.

Many eCommerce giants use this tactic to entice customers to get a good deal on their purchases.

Thus, be clear about the price tag.

#4. Put An Appropriate Call To Action



CTA helps a prospect figure out the next step, which is why it should be in the right place under the product description.

Moreover, don’t use fancy CTAs as customers prefer simple buttons with the text to justify what they are all about.

eCommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart use the best CTAs. For example, Amazon uses “Add to Cart,” allowing a person to shop more before making the final purchase.

An “Add to Cart” button is much better than a “Buy Now” button as it allows the user to buy some time to think and decide whether to buy something or save it for later.

#5. Secure Your Page With An SSL Encryption

SSL or Secure Socket Layer certificate is a security technology that protects your product page’s data from cyber criminals through Public Key Infrastructure.

SSL comes in two types, namely a regular single-domain SSL and a wildcard SSL.

A regular SSL can protect a single domain without protecting its subdomains, but if you purchase a cheap wildcard SSL then, it can protect both domain and unlimited subdomains to level one at a given time.

#6. Quality Photos Are Essential

Since your customer cannot physically visit your store, images become a crucial factor in the purchase.

Ensure that your images are of high quality, and a customer can view it from different angles as it will showcase your product in a good light.

Moreover, give a human touch to the images. In other words, make someone wear your product and show them in their routine life. That will give your customers an idea about how they’ll look after wearing your product.

#7. Use Videos

Videos add glare to your product photos. After seeing how a product looks, a customer would want to see its use in motion, and that is where videos come in.

Videos can help demonstrate a product and its use in real life. Many popular brands use videos to showcase their product and make people believe they are buying a genuine deal.

To create videos, you can use free tools like Canva or paid tools like Moviemaker and customize them according to your customer base.

#8. Show What Others Say About Your Product

By using marketing ways, you can elevate your reputation but, to an extent. To take it further, you need positive reviews and ratings.

People tend to trust people instead of brands, so if they can talk about a brand positively, they tend to buy its product.

So, to showcase your brand in good light and develop a customer base, you must ask your buyers for positive reviews and ratings.

The better ratings you will have, the more sales you will get.

#9. Add Recommendations And Comparisons

Customers like options. They might not like the product you want them to buy, which is why adding a recommendation and comparing two products can help customers make a wise decision.

Recommendations can be displayed based on the customer’s buying behavior. In addition, Facebook pixels and Google analytics can help you fetch more information about your customer preferences.

On the other hand, comparisons help clear the mind and present a clear picture of the product.

To Conclude

The eCommerce industry is in its prime, which is why the competition among the players is sky-high.

Creating an authentic and secure product page is one of the most important tasks as a brand owner. If you are looking to buy an authentic SSL, Geotrust wildcard SSL or RapidSSL wildcard SSL is perfect for you. With this single certificate, you can secure unlimited first-level subdomains under the selected main domain. This also spares you the hassle of buying and maintaining separate single-domain SSL certificates for each new subdomain that you add.

But, if you follow the nine tips given above, there is no need for you to worry as they will help your product page stand out on every eCommerce store. So, employ them and reap the benefits.