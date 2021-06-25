About Kareo

Kareo EMR is a very popular EHR software option in North America. The company has been in Irvine, California; the company has taken over the world with its revolutionary software. There are hundreds of thousands of users on the Kareo network and the software happens to be a number staple in the world of EHR software for the last several decades. With headquarters located in one choice for many of them. If you are currently thinking about using Kareo EMR in your medical practice and what to know more about is such as more about Kareo EMR reviews, then perhaps we can help you. We have compiled a list of features the software has to allow you to make an informed decision about whether or not the software is worth it.

Features in Kareo EMR

User Interactive Dashboard Feature

One of the best things about Kareo EMR according to several Kareo EMR reviews is the dashboard feature. This feature allows you to reduce the learning curve for the software significantly because it helps you get used to the software in record time. This allows you to hit the ground running for when the software is installed at your practice and is ready to go. All of this allows you to have a pleasant user experience with the software from the get go which is incredibly important.

e-Prescriptions for Convenience

The e-prescriptions feature in this software also happens to make things a lot easier for you and your patient both. This software allows you to digitize the entire prescription writing process. Because of which you are able to send the prescription directly to whatever pharmacy is most convenient to your patient. You are also able to avoid making any harmful prescriptions because the software has a feature which warns you about any possible drug interactions which should be avoided by you to keep your patient safe! All in all, this feature in particular brings convenience to both you and your patients lives!

Patient Portal for your Benefit

The patient portal feature in Kareo EMR is also one that enables both you and your patient to benefit from it. This is because the feature enables your patients to log on to a patient portal through which they can manage their treatment with you. Patients can schedule their own appointment with you depending on both parties’ availability. They can check out their billing and payment methods, all of which allows them to know what is happening in a financial sense with their treatment. They can also request refills and much more. All of this being done by your patient means you no longer have to be on top of it or ask your staff to do it either. This allows you to make things a lot simpler for you both administrative work-wise and financially!

Secure Messaging and Communication

With the messaging feature in Kareo EMR, you are able to communicate with your patients very easily. This feature allows you to send messages through the app which your patients can then reply to. This software is encrypted to keep patient information safe and complies to all HIPAA policies about patient safety and privileges. With this software, you are able to communicate with your patients very easily.

Calendar Scheduling made Simple

Scheduling appointments is a major part of running a medical practice and perhaps what keeps you afloat as well. Seeing a certain number of patients every day is very important since it helps you to increase your revenue as well which helps you be more successful. With Kareo EMR you can schedule as many appointments in a day as possible. This means you can maximize your revenue to the largest extent possible. With this software, you are able to see more patients per day than before and if a patient cancels the appointment, you can easily schedule another one in its wake.

Things in Kareo you Should be Wary of

Billing Issues Persist

There are hundreds of Kareo EMR reviews available online for you to consult. One common issue a lot of them talk about is with the billing feature. This feature causes a lot of issues that can also upset patients since they are the ones at the receiving end of wrong billing and what not.

Poor Integration with Other Software

The software also does not integrate well with other software you might use unless those software are from the same vendor. So if you have a billing software or perhaps a practice management software, they might not work with this software!

Customer Support Issues

A lot of users also report their unhappiness with the customer support staff at this company. The customers complain about having non-responsive telephone lines and also about their issues not being resolved with the immediacy you would expect from an EHR software.

Final Verdict; Should you Invest in Kareo?

If you are now wondering whether purchasing the Kareo EMR for your practice is the right call, well we cannot give you a definitive answer but can perhaps help you come to your own conclusion. We ask that you read user reviews for the software in detail to see what users have to say about it.

Another good way to gauge whether a software is right for you is to read about its features and figure out whether or not they would suit your needs as a practice. Every medical practice has different needs and we are sure yours has some distinct ones which only you know about and hence only you can figure out whether a software would be right for it.

And finally, we ask that you request the vendor for a demo of the software. Reaching out for a Kareo EMR demo will help you figure out if a software has the features you require from it since the demo will allow you to see the software in action in real time. All of the information above, will hopefully give you all the tools you need to make the right call about which software to employ at your practice.