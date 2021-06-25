No amount of effort on a website can bring you fruitful results until you thoroughly work on creating product pages. It is considered a great method to attract the audience towards your platform and convert visitors into long-term customer associations. The product pages should be a careful blend of informative and attractive details in an arranged manner. These pages should be secure for the users as well, as ensured by the wildcard ssl certificate. The visitors cannot experience the products first hand as in conventional shopping modes, which increases the importance of these product pages even more.

With the ecommerce platforms experiencing an all-time high, it is the product pages that should be designed with all the care to get that much-needed boost. The kind of efforts made by the businesses in marketing and advertising will not serve the purpose if the ecommerce product page is not up to the mark. The product pages should reflect the main idea behind the brand and have the bits to hold the attention of the probable customers.

In this regard, it is important to keep yourself in the position of the visitors and then plan the product pages. The webshop can achieve the goal if this step is done with careful calculations and expertise. Precisely, you will have to understand the visitor’s psychology and then make all the careful decisions by planning based on the same.

Here, we have prepared an entire guide to direct you through the best practices to create an ecommerce product page. Let’s dive- in and develop an insight into the same:



#1. Good Quality Images On The Page

Unlike the conventional mode of shopping where the user visits the store and can look at the product before buying it, the webshop fails to offer this feature. The only way you can communicate is through the images of the available products on your platform. Make sure you decide carefully on the images you are going to display, as the user’s decision is mostly based on this particular feature.



These images should be of the best quality and should appropriately serve the purpose. Make sure you are displaying the product in its best form, and the number of images on the webshop should be sufficient for the user.

#2. Catchy Image Captions

Next to images, image captions also play an important role in making your ecommerce platform a success. Without a catchy title, you cannot expect the users to get a clear idea of the product. In these times, innovative image captions are designed to attract the users, which further help them in making a purchase. Many small to midsize businesses are working on the product captions to justify the images that will eventually give the users a smooth experience. Users usually appreciate such measures and find the brand attractive if they practice the same, and therefore the brand successfully establishes itself in the market.

#3. Innovative descriptions of products

Product pages serve the purpose of not just giving a reflection of your brand but also play an important role in helping the customers decide whether to make a purchase or not. Product description should include all the necessary details about the product, including the way to use it, its proper functioning and all the related aspects.



These product pages also influence search engine rankings, and therefore it is important to have great product descriptions. The product descriptions should not be copied or inaccurate in any manner as it frames a negative image of the ecommerce platform.

#4. Product reviews for the customer trust

Gaining customer trust is primary to every ecommerce platform. Business organizations usually employ modern tools and technologies to ensure maximum user trust. Reviews of the products play a key role in the same. User reviews are read by most of the probable customers before buying. It affects the decision of the buyer to be, and thus it should be present on your ecommerce page.



First, you should try not to attract negative reviews from the users as it will further hinder the sale of that particular product. As social proof holds supremacy in today’s world and is given the most importance, it is the need of the hour not to leave that aspect. Therefore, along with reviews, there should be a provision of rating the products too.

#5. Security on the pages through installing SSL

Another great concern among the customers these days is security. Since the number of cyberattacks are increasing day by day and the reputation of the companies are at stake, the webshop must have proper provisions to provide a secure environment to the visitors through ssl certificates. These certificates are present in various types and at different validation levels. They ensure encryption of the communication between the web browser and the client-server, thereby eliminating incidences of packet sniffing and MITM attacks.

It is advisable that you gather the information fully before making a purchase and employing the ssl certificate. For ecommerce websites that seek to expand in the future by adding new subdomains under a given primary domain, we suggest going for a cheap wildcard ssl certificate. With this single certificate installed on your website, you can secure your chosen primary domain and an unlimited number of first-level subdomains. This works better and is more pocket-friendly than installing a separate single-domain SSL certificate for each subdomain that you add.

#6. Optimization as per time

Timely and correct optimization can also help a brand emerge victorious in the market, especially in times of cutthroat competition. Even the most renowned names in the market are using this strategy to remain on the top of their optimization game. A brand can win customers with the help of this tiny measure.



Establishing rapport is a long-term process, but the foundation can be laid through these tiny steps themselves. The consumer psychologist expert also suggests coming up with special provisions for the target audience of the related campaign to achieve maximum sales. It is tricky to understand customer psychology, but it usually brings you positive results only once you begin to understand it.

#7. Add extra details that may be useful

As a webshop owner, you need to think beyond the boundaries to succeed in the market. To stand out, you need to put that extra effort to keep the wheels moving. As the ecommerce platform is different from conventional store shopping, you should also try to offer that extra bit to the customer to keep them associated with you.



The user cannot try or touch the products in the webshop. Therefore, you must provide some extra details that make the user feel closer to the product. This extra detail can be in the form of a try-on option that makes them feel that the product is suitable. It is therefore seen that the companies having such an approach show better performances in the long run.

#8. Suggesting similar products



Now, when you have started understanding the way through the product pages, it is desirable to move one step forward to convince the users to make that purchase. This is a common strategy used by multimillion brands to attract customers and motivate them to explore their product pages even more. It may be a certain product that attracts the user to your site, but you can build upon that information and do better. By suggesting similar products, you are providing them with alternatives to explore some more, and this may even attract the user to increase the size of their order. This is one of the tried and tested methods to enhance sales and keep the customer satisfied too.

#9. Enabling the chat service



There are scenarios where customers demand immediate assistance, and it is beneficial for the webshop to provide the customer with the same. This quick mode of communication provides an opportunity to interact with the user and is largely appreciated by them. It is seen that the platforms providing such services tend to do better. Most businesses, irrespective of their size, are making their best effort to keep the human touch and minimum reliance on automated tools and bots to strengthen the bond with the user.

CONCLUSION

We have made our best effort to take you through the best practices to create an eCommerce product page and armed you with the guidelines to be followed through this piece. To recapitulate, installing SSL certs to ensure customers’ PII’s security, good imagery of highly pixelated quality, descriptions and captions to attract the users, feedback, and reviews are the most important measures in this direction.



If you are wondering which SSL cert to buy for your ecommerce website, you could consider choosing the GeoTrust wildcard ssl. or the RapidSSL wildcard SSL. By installing this single certificate, you can secure multiple subdomains under your main domain. All these steps may appear simple but have a great effect in the long run. Therefore, it is important for every organization looking for expansion in the market, simultaneously aiming for a wider audience base to follow these measures seriously.

The steps mentioned above will guide you towards the path of success and accentuate the brand value over time. Customer satisfaction is the topmost priority which should be emphasized largely to win their trust and support, without which no business can flourish. Understanding customer psychology and working closely with customer psychology experts can also bring positive results. With time, it is believed that the brands improvise on all these measures and find out all that works for them. A continuous effort in this particular direction is required to attain the maximum growth and emerge victorious amidst the prevailing competition.