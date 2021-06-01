You’ve just finished a workout, and you’re feeling good. You can feel your heart rate slowing down, the sweat drying on your skin, and the endorphins racing through your veins. Now it’s time to smell good again! There are many ways to do this – you could take a shower or jump in the pool – but there are other options that might be more convenient for you. In this blog post, we will discuss seven different products that will make you smell better after working out so that no one knows how hard you were working!

Buy Antibacterial Spray such as Detangler Spray

Antibacterial spray that you can spritz on yourself after a workout to kill bacteria and reduce the likelihood of smelly sweat breaking through. Detangler spray is an excellent way to get rid of any knots in wet hair quickly. It can be used for either wet or dry hair and will leave your locks feeling smooth. You could also use it as an alternative to soap if you don’t want to take a shower right away but still need some freshening up.

Buy Antiperspirants and Body Wipes

Antiperspirant is an effective way to keep your underarms dry and sweat-free. It goes on before you work out so that the bacteria can't break through and produce those unpleasant smells, we all know too well. Body wipes are a great way to freshen up quickly during or after your workout when you don't have the time for a shower. They come in many different scents (plain ones if that's what you prefer)

Buy Fragrance and Body Lotion

You can do a few things if you're just not into the idea of using antiperspirant or body wipes. You can buy fragrance and use it as a sort of perfume, or you can take an unscented antiperspirant deodorant (or just the powder) and add your own personal scent to it. Also, body lotion is essential to keeping skin soft and moisturized after a tough workout session! A good body lotion should contain shea butter as an ingredient – it not only helps the lotion last longer but also provides a barrier against the skin, preventing moisture loss.

Shampoo + Conditioner

It's not always necessary to shower after working out if you're in a hurry. Use shampoo for an easy way to get rid of that sweat smell without having to go through the hassle and time-consuming process of a shower. If you have hair, you'll want to wash it as soon after working out as possible. The hair will absorb the sweat, so get in there with a shampoo + conditioner combo.

Buy Body Mist and Baking Soda

It’s not a bad idea to have some baking soda in your gym bag, backpack, or locker. If you’re going straight from work and don’t want to shower before hitting the weight room, then sprinkle some baking soda on your body for a quick freshening up.

Buy Deodorants

Some deodorants come with an antiperspirant which is perfect for those that sweat heavily because it prevents the body from releasing any excess moisture to cause odor. There’s even one called Degree Dry Protection which has cooling technology, so you’ll sweat less and feel cooler.

One of my favorite things to do is spray a little deodorant in the air and walk through it. This helps keep me smelling fresh all day long without any sticky residue on clothes or armpits. I don't have to worry about leaving an unsightly white stain either!

Buy Body Wipes and Alcohol-Free Light lotion

Shower wipes are a great way to freshen up on the go. They’re perfect for those who don’t have access to shower facilities or when you need just a quick refreshment of your smelly parts. You can choose from scented, unscented, and wet wipes alike! Alcohol can act as an astringent on the skin, which may dry it out or cause it to have flaking, red patches of irritation. And most importantly, don’t forget deodorant!

In conclusion, there are a lot of different ways to stay fresh from head-to-toe. The best way is to use these tips and tricks at home, but if you’re not careful about what you put on your skin after working out, then it will still stink. You can find all the products mentioned in this blog post online or in stores near you.