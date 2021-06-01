Over the past 12 months, more people have been working from home than ever before. While there is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend considerably, remote working will likely continue to be embraced once we recover from the virus. Here, we look at some of the different ways you can enhance your remote working technology to ensure greater efficiency and results.

AI could help to improve businesses and their ability to move to home working

There are several different ways that you can use AI technology to transition to a remote workforce. One example is robot coaches. Through the use of AI, training can be conducted from the comfort of the person’s own home. Ai powered robot coaches will have capabilities that far surpass the conventional conversation agent. Instead of simply telling us about the weather outside or automatically ordering for us when supplies run low, robot coaches will improve our leadership abilities and empower us to thrive within the workplace. AI can also help give real-time feedback and spot areas whereby individuals need to improve and work on their weaknesses.

Enhance collaboration by building your own business apps

You can enhance collaboration even further with the use of cloud-based business apps, such as those that are related to communication and project management. These will ensure that your remote employees get to benefit from the same degree of access that your in-house staff get to enjoy. If you integrate apps for your remote workforce, it will take a lot of pre-planning and forethought, so do keep this in mind. The payoffs and the rewards will be worth it in the end, however.

Consider using Virtual Desktops to boost your remote working efforts

Another option you should consider is technology such as Virtual Desktops, available from companies such as ebb3, which can also enhance your home working capabilities. Virtual desktops look and feel like a physical workstation. They are preconfigured images of applications and operating systems; in which the desktop environment is separate from the physical device you use to access it.

Users can access their virtual desktops remotely over a network. Not only do virtual desktops provide you with a great way of supporting your remote workers, but they offer other benefits too. This includes driving cost savings, enhancing flexibility, boosting control, and simplifying IT management.

Upgrade your video conferencing software

Last but not least, another way to enhance your remote working technology is by taking your video conference solution to the next level. These days, when it comes to hosting meetings with employees that work on a remote basis, you need to have good video conference software in place. There are lots of great options out there, so take the time to assess them carefully so that you can find the most suitable solution for your workforce. Smart video conferencing cameras give remote workers the ability to feel like they are in the meeting room with the rest of their in-office colleagues.

Now we’ve given an insight into remote working and how to leverage technology, you can use this information to get the best possible results from your virtual workforce. Even once we have fully recovered from the pandemic, it is likely that there will be more people working from home going forward. Businesses need to adapt to this, making the most of the technology that is available to them and making intelligent decisions that will help remote workers to collaborate, connect and work with greater efficiency.