Lotus tea has an Asian origin and various flavors and tastes. It’s a mixture of lotus leaves, flowers, seeds, and fruit. The unique herbal tea has countless benefits starting from keeping you healthy by helping metabolism. The tea has a rich floral aroma most people appreciate and a refreshing after taste. It’s consumed worldwide, and it’s known to provide deep relaxation. You can have it as part of your breakfast or incorporate it into other meals. Lotus black tea goes well with not too sweet foods like red meat. These are some of the pairs you can try.

Carrot Cake



Tea and cakes have always had a perfect combination ever since they were discovered. They have complementary flavors, and lotus tea is no exception. This dish can be an ideal emergency meal when you don’t have enough time to prepare. Use the tea bags with your favorite flavor and make a treat out of this dish. Carrot cake, alongside lotus tea, has a lot of nutrients because of the rich ingredients. You can have it as brunch or any meal you want and enjoy the flavors and vast tastes from the pair.

Eggs



Eggs are one of the most accessible foods to prepare and an excellent pairing for lotus tea. You can have other side dishes with this pair or not. You can already tell this is a healthy meal with lots of nutritional benefits. It’s better for someone in a rush; both eggs and lotus tea are easy to make. It might take more time if you are using loose leaf tea. Aside from having them separately, there are many recipes for tea-infused eggs. That means you will have to eat them boiled. However, the process gets longer because you have to leave the eggs in lotus tea for at least two hours to enjoy all the flavor. You can choose to take this tea and eggs combination; it is up to you.

Roast Meat



Lotus has a robust flavor and can pair well with rich foods like roast meat. The tea is extremely versatile and goes well with many dishes if you give it a chance. You might not have thought about adding it to your roasted meat meals, but you can start now. Find an online tea and coffee shop with an endless supply of tea to allow you to try new pairs. It can be roasted beef or lamb, depending on personal preference. In most dining establishments, they pair different meals with wines, and choosing the right one is crucial. It can make or break the meal; the same goes with lotus tea; you have to know how to pair it properly.

Pasta



Pasta, when paired with lotus tea, brings forth a well-moderated meal. The opposite tastes offered by both dishes make it one of a kind. Tea can be used to spice up different meals, and it’s easy because it exists in more than one flavor. Also, instead of making pasta using water, as usual, you can use tea. You will have to prepare the herbal tea fast before adding on the uncooked pasta and cooking it. There are very many ways you can go with this; anyone with a keen liking for flavor will enjoy this meal. If you try and don’t like it, there are more food pairs for lotus tea to explore.

Pork



Together with any pork products, Lotus tea is said to be a starter pack for a healthy breakfast meal. Pork can be prepared in different ways starting from bacon slices to roasted pork chops. The secret is to use your favorite pork meal and your favorite kind of lotus tea. Teabags are not as rich in flavor as loose leaf tea, but both can pair well with a pork meal. If you like the combination, you can make it a routine breakfast or brunch. It’s good to keep your options open and an open mind when trying out new dishes. It can be fascinating, and you may find out your favorite meal is not your favorite anymore.

Lasagna



Lasagna is made of layers of thin pasta alternating with different fillings like meat, vegetables, cheese, seasonings, and spices. You can take this dish to new heights and pairing it with black lotus tea will be great. The tea has a bold fragrance and taste with bursting aromas. That is why they can pair with rich, spicy foods and create the best meals. It’s also great that you choose whether you want the beverage hot or cold. Lasagna dishes are enjoyed worldwide and are prepared differently; it’s no wonder someone tried it with lotus tea. You will find the wide range of flavors very appealing and unique.

Conclusion

You can pair lotus tea with a lot of foods if you start trying a new combination. This list is to get you started with some of the pairs that have worked before, but that shouldn’t limit you from trying others. You might uncover some of your favorite dishes that you didn’t know could work. Remember, some factors can affect the taste of your tea, like steeping time or temperature. Always pay attention to these factors in every meal you try with lotus tea.