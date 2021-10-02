It is always a good idea to trust a professional eCommerce PPC management agency, especially if you are short on staff or resources. You don’t have to constantly come up with clever pieces of ad copy, or keep your eyes glued to endless charts of esoteric metrics trying to figure out which one is making the others fluctuate.

However, it does not mean that you have to blindly trust anyone that claims to be a PPC expert and parades around with a pile of graphs. You need a way to make sure your eCommerce PPC management agency is as cost-effective as they claim to be.

So, what are the telling signs of a badly managed paid search campaign?

Low Keyword Bidding

Many so-called digital marketing agencies will try to lure you with “competitive” management rates. However, what they actually do is charge you full price while skimping on Keyword bids. What this does is to drastically reduce your chances of quickly discovering the best performing keywords for your target audience.

Let me elaborate. If you pay less than the suggested bid for a keyword, you´re literally telling Google or Facebook to give your competitors a better chance of reaching your audience. Your A/B testings will not yield enough data for weeks or months of billable time, and you will be unable to tell which keyword performs best.

You need to outbid your competitors at first so you quickly weed out bad performing keywords and PPC ads.

Focusing on the wrong metrics

The point of any ads campaign is to increase conversions and revenue. Never stray away from that objective. Now, it is true that there are other metrics that will help you understand if your ads are targeting the right audience, or how much do you have to invest to get a conversion. All those are vital metrics that you need to keep in mind when evaluating your campaign´s performance.

However, there are metrics that don’t mean much by themselves but many marketers like to show because they have a huge psychological impact on their customers. The worst offender is Cost-Per-Lead numbers. It indicates how much you spend per ad divided by how many people actually click. Some marketers come with only that metric in their hands to their monthly meetings so they can show you how “efficient” their ad spend is by bringing in more clicks while lowering the cost per click. It sounds amazing.

But, wait a minute. Are these clicks actually CONVERTING? Have they designed a well-thought-out sales funnel that invites the right kind of people into your landing page? Or are they just yappy random people and bots keep clicking without bringing in any conversions?

Don´t get bamboozled by these vanity metrics and keep your eyes on conversions at all times.

That gets me to the next point:

Poor Targeting

Targeted ads are the best invention since buttered toast. However, just like there are tons of people out there who are too lazy to evenly spread butter, there are millions of eCommerce business owners who won´t even try to figure out who their target audience is. They just come up with a list of keywords and trust AdSense or Facebook to take their hand through the whole process.

Performing a buyer persona research is the very first thing an eCommerce PPC management specialist should do, even before they start their keyword research.

Firstly, how do you know what keywords your audiences use? You need to know how they ask questions they’re looking for your product, what pictures they engage with the most, or even the platform they spend most of their time on.

Once you create a well thought out buyer persona, then you can start searching for keywords, and creating ad copy and images that have historically made them click and buy.

Bot-Like Ad Copy

This is the worst. You have your campaign all figured out, and you´re now ready to roll those ads. But then you see that the ad copy is stuffed to the eyeballs with all your keywords without offering anything that prompts people to click. And I´m not just talking about calls to action. Many so-called marketers use this cookie-cutter approach when writing ad copy that appears to be designed to turn people off and will tarnish the performance of your eCommerce PPC campaign.

Whenever a marketer offers their help with your ads campaign, ask them to show their previous work and find out what they focus on when they show you their achievements. If you spot any of the signs listed here, hide your wallet and run for your life.

