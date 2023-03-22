A recent survey of 9,000 workers across six countries finds that 72% prefer working for an employer that offers a hybrid work model. Meanwhile, only 12% prefer working solely in an office setting.

Working from home is a new way of life for many workers globally. However, too many remote workers encounter these home office setup errors. Here’s what to avoid so you can stay productive.

1. Not Having Sufficient Home Office Lighting

This is an easy mistake, especially if you know what working in a cube without windows and sunlight is like. You do not need to suffer from poor lighting at home.

Natural light is best. Plus, sunshine will brighten your mood. There are still amazing options if you cannot place your desk near a window.

Choose the right floor lamp and/or a task lamp. You can find a style that will make your space look sleek and position it somewhere to give you optimal brightness.

Not only that, but you may even consider a sun lamp or SAD lamp. They can help the human body make vitamin D. Sun lamps can treat depression and ensure your body functions run smoothly.

2. Working in a Congested Area

During the COVID-19 pandemic, from 2019 to 2021, the number of Americans working from home tripled from approximately nine million to 27.6 million people. Even after the pandemic ended, many Americans worked from the home office.

If you have been homebound, working at a home office for at least three months, there is no reason to have a setup where you feel congested.

Find a place in your home where you have space to breathe, and it can be permanent. Consider a home office budget to invest in yourself and quality home office furniture. Many people working from home are purchasing a Talkbox Booth to give them the proper amount of space to be productive.

3. Allowing Home Office Space to Be Unorganized

Some people, by nature, are disorganized. Others become that way over time because they do not keep up with organizing their space. You may not have the energy to get organized when work tasks pile up.

Desks for home offices may collect both work and non-work-related items. This will distract you during work hours.

The problem with this is that clutter decreases productivity. If you cannot clear your space, how do you expect to have a clear mind? Include some organizational tools in your home office setup.

4. Not Enough Storage

Maximize your space without having to spread out across your home. Shelves, cabinets, and storage boxes are all great items to have on hand. You should easily find and grab what you need for work.

Documents should be kept together by type and in alphabetical order. Have the documents you need access to most often the closest to you, while what you do not need often can be further away.

This should be the same for the desk drawer. Pens, post-it notes, or anything you grab often should be closest to you. Things that you do not use often can be kept toward the back. Go through your drawer every month or so to toss out anything that you do not need anymore.

It doesn’t need to be complicated. However, planning is essential. Choose a layout and home office furniture that is organized to help you be efficient.

5. Forget About Your Background on Video Calls

You see the area in front of you. The people you chat with on video calls see what is behind you. Remember that what they see behind you can distract you from what you are saying.

While you do not want distractions, you should not have them empty either. Make sure there is natural light on your face. Behind you, a bookshelf or painting behind you looks professional.

If all else fails, video call software, like Zoom, can add a photo as a background behind you. This is the perfect opportunity to add your business logo.

6. Space Is Uncomfortable

A colossal mistake is settling for something that is not comfortable. It’s hard to focus and be cheerful when you are frustrated by discomfort.

Your chair should have the correct height and be comfortable for sitting. It should support you and allow you to sit straight with good posture.

Desks for home offices should also be at the right height and comfortable. There are options for desks that convert into standing desks too, which is good for your health. Invest in furniture that will be both pleasant to look at and comfy.

7. Not Having Appropriate Flooring

If you have an office chair with wheels on the bottom of it, carpeting could be a challenging floor for you. It may be difficult to push your office chair toward or away from the desk. Consider having the right flooring for home offices.

Plus, you may like to drink coffee or eat a snack while you work. What if you accidentally spill? You don’t want to have to clean up a stain during work hours, especially on carpeting.

The best flooring for home offices is one that is durable and comfortable. Vinyl, wood, laminate, and tile are all great options.

Home Office Setup Errors

When you work from home, find a space that is comfortable, organized, with superb lighting, and has a professional background. This is how you can avoid common home office setup errors.

We love helping our readers be efficient and successful. That is why we publish intelligent articles like this one every day. So stick around, and keep clicking to discover more enlightening life hacks to help you achieve more.